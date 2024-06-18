Willie Miller: Positive start to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s squad rebuild

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has made a positive start to his squad rebuild with the signing of Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose.

It is vital that Thelin moved early in the transfer window as the new season is less than a month away.

Thelin arrives with a reputation for signing and developing young talent at Swedish club Elfsborg.

The capture of Ambrose and Molloy seems to fit into that model.

Molloy was signed from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne on a three-year contract.

Ambrose was snapped up from Hungarian side Ujpest on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth year.

Both are 22 years old and look to be prospects for the present and the future.

Their signing also fits into the club’s overall plan of unearthing talent that can come in and do a job in the first team.

And if everything goes to plan these players can also be assets to the club that can then be sold on for a profit in the future.

However, the most important aspect is for Ambrose and Molloy to make an impact in Thelin’s team.

Willie Miller: Time ticking for Jimmy Thelin until first match

Time is rattling on as Thelin’s first competitive game in charge is less than a month away.

Aberdeen’s season begins on Saturday July 13 with an away match at Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

There is not a lot of time for Thelin to get working, understand the squad and fill the gaps left by the players who have exited.

Midfielder Connor Barron and keeper Kelle Roos have both left Aberdeen following the expiration of their contracts.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann has also returned to parent club FC Midtjylland in the Danish top-flight following the completion of a season long loan.

It is hugely disappointing that Pittodrie youth academy graduate Barron has decided to leave Aberdeen.

But that is unfortunately a fact of life in football.

Aberdeen put a lot of time, effort and finance into their development programme.

The disappointment is that Aberdeen have not had Barron in the first team for a long period.

Barron has every right to do what he wants with his career – although I would have liked to have seen him stay longer at Aberdeen.

However, Barron has made his mind up he wants to play elsewhere.

Aberdeen will be due around £500,000 in training compensation if he moves outside Scotland, which is not to be sneered at.

If he were to sign for a Scottish team a tribunal will decide a fee should the two clubs fail to reach an agreement.

The majority of that money should then go back into the development programme to help the bid to produce the next Connor Barron.

The 21-year-old’s exit is disappointing, but life goes on at Pittodrie without him.

Aberdeen have to look to produce the next batch of talent to follow players like Barron, Calvin Ramsay and Scott McKenna.

Thelin needs to get the squad ready for the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

It is a cup competition that I hope is taken seriously, as it should not be devalued by suggesting it is a pre-season build up.

There is a trophy at the end of it and the tournament should be given the respect it deserves.

The new season will quickly be upon Thelin and Aberdeen before they know it. You blink your eye and all of a sudden that first game will be with us.

Thelin has a lot of work to do to understand the team and to bring in signings.

Which is why it is good to see new signings have already been secured early in the transfer window.

The target for Thelin is to have Aberdeen challenging to finish in third spot.

After finishing last season in the bottom six, a vast improvement is needed in the new campaign under the Swede’s guidance.

There is a lot of work still to be done in the summer.

Scotland must show their quality

Scotland must prove against Switzerland on Wednesday they are a far better team than was shown in the shocker against Germany.

The Scots have to quickly recover from that 5-1 loss to Germany in Munich.

Scotland were lifeless and disorganised in the Euro 2024 opener.

I don’t think there is any doubt there is quality in the Scotland team.

And they must show it against Switzerland and Hungary in the remaining group games.

Against Germany I had hoped Scotland could recreate the levels where they beat Spain 2-0 in the Eur0 2024 qualifying group – where they took on the best and competed.

Facing host nation Germany was a magnificent stage for the players to prove themselves, but it just didn’t happen.

Manager Steve Clarke looked gutted after the defeat and he will be wondering where that performance came from.

Clarke is an excellent manager and coach, but Scotland were nowhere near the standard they are capable of.

Ryan Porteous’ challenge that landed a red card is unacceptable in any era of football.

Porteous put himself in a position where he will hope the team can support him and help him get over it.

But, at the same time, Porteous must take responsibility as well.

Scotland must get something from the game against Switzerland.

If you open up with two defeats, it is unlikely Scotland will qualify from the group – although not impossible.

If Scotland can turn around their form and get a win, or a draw, against the Swiss, it gives hope for the final game against Hungary.

However, after watching the Swiss beat Hungary 3-1, it won’t be easy.

Switzerland’s first half and Hungary’s second half indicate they will both be very difficult opponents.