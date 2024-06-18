Willie Miller: Positive start to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s squad rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Positive start to Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s squad rebuild

Aberdeen legend Miller discusses the signing of defender Gavin Molloy and striker Peter Ambrose, as well as Connor Barron's Pittodrie exit.

New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy in action for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has made a positive start to his squad rebuild with the signing of Gavin Molloy and Peter Ambrose.

It is vital that Thelin moved early in the transfer window as the new season is less than a month away.

Thelin arrives with a reputation for signing and developing young talent at Swedish club Elfsborg.

The capture of Ambrose and Molloy seems to fit into that model.

Molloy was signed from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne on a three-year contract.

Ambrose was snapped up from Hungarian side Ujpest on a three-year deal with the option for a fourth year.

New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy playing against Waterford for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.
Both are 22 years old and look to be prospects for the present and the future.

Their signing also fits into the club’s overall plan of unearthing talent that can come in and do a job in the first team.

And if everything goes to plan these players can also be assets to the club that can then be sold on for a profit in the future.

However, the most important aspect is for Ambrose and Molloy to make an impact in Thelin’s team.

Willie Miller: Time ticking for Jimmy Thelin until first match

Time is rattling on as Thelin’s first competitive game in charge is less than a month away.

New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Aberdeen’s season begins on Saturday July 13 with an away match at Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

There is not a lot of time for Thelin to get working, understand the squad and fill the gaps left by the players who have exited.

Midfielder Connor Barron and keeper Kelle Roos have both left Aberdeen following the expiration of their contracts.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann has also returned to parent club FC Midtjylland in the Danish top-flight following the completion of a season long loan.

It is hugely disappointing that Pittodrie youth academy graduate Barron has decided to leave Aberdeen.

But that is unfortunately a fact of life in football.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen put a lot of time, effort and finance into their development programme.

The disappointment is that Aberdeen have not had Barron in the first team for a long period.

Barron has every right to do what he wants with his career – although I would have liked to have seen him stay longer at Aberdeen.

However, Barron has made his mind up he wants to play elsewhere.

Aberdeen will be due around £500,000 in training compensation if he moves outside Scotland, which is not to be sneered at.

If he were to sign for a Scottish team a tribunal will decide a fee should the two clubs fail to reach an agreement.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
The majority of that money should then go back into the development programme to help the bid to produce the next Connor Barron.

The 21-year-old’s exit is disappointing, but life goes on at Pittodrie without him.

Aberdeen have to look to produce the next batch of talent to follow players like Barron, Calvin Ramsay and Scott McKenna.

Thelin needs to get the squad ready for the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

It is a cup competition that I hope is taken seriously, as it should not be devalued by suggesting it is a pre-season build up.

There is a trophy at the end of it and the tournament should be given the respect it deserves.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC.

The new season will quickly be upon Thelin and Aberdeen before they know it. You blink your eye and all of a sudden that first game will be with us.

Thelin has a lot of work to do to understand the team and to bring in signings.

Which is why it is good to see new signings have already been secured early in the transfer window.

The target for Thelin is to have Aberdeen challenging to finish in third spot.

After finishing last season in the bottom six, a vast improvement is needed in the new campaign under the Swede’s guidance.

There is a lot of work still to be done in the summer.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran.

Scotland must show their quality

Scotland must prove against Switzerland on Wednesday they are a far better team than was shown in the shocker against Germany.

The Scots have to quickly recover from that 5-1 loss to Germany in Munich.

Scotland were lifeless and disorganised in the Euro 2024 opener.

I don’t think there is any doubt there is quality in the Scotland team.

And they must show it against Switzerland and Hungary in the remaining group games.

Against Germany I had hoped Scotland could recreate the levels where they beat Spain 2-0 in the Eur0 2024 qualifying group – where they took on the best and competed.

Facing host nation Germany was a magnificent stage for the players to prove themselves, but it just didn’t happen.

Manager Steve Clarke looked gutted after the defeat and he will be wondering where that performance came from.

Clarke is an excellent manager and coach, but Scotland were nowhere near the standard they are capable of.

Ryan Porteous’ challenge that landed a red card is unacceptable in any era of football.

Porteous put himself in a position where he will hope the team can support him and help him get over it.

But, at the same time, Porteous must take responsibility as well.

Scotland must get something from the game against Switzerland.

If you open up with two defeats, it is unlikely Scotland will qualify from the group – although not impossible.

If Scotland can turn around their form and get a win, or a draw, against the Swiss, it gives hope for the final game against Hungary.

Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney look dejected after the Scotland game.
Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney look dejected after Scotland’s 5-1 loss to Germany. Image: Shutterstock.

However, after watching the Swiss beat Hungary 3-1, it won’t be easy.

Switzerland’s first half and Hungary’s second half indicate they will both be very difficult opponents.

