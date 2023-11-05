Plans reveal ‘new and unique dining experiences’ at Macallan and repairs to bridge near Elgin struck by lorry get the go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Plans reveal ‘new and unique dining experiences’ at Macallan and repairs to bridge near Elgin struck by lorry get the go-ahead

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie reveals new facilities could on the horizon. Image: Design team/ Clarke Cooper
Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie reveals new facilities could on the horizon. Image: Design team/ Clarke Cooper

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Pittendreich bridge will be brought back into full use after being damaged by a lorry.

Meanwhile, a summer house in Elgin could be transformed into a beauty room.

But we start with new facilities at Macallan Distillery.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Changes at Macallan Distillery

The Macallan Distillery pictured. Image: JasperImage

The Edrington Group want to carry out £500,000 worth of work at the Macallan Distillery.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to create kitchens, whisky and wine rooms and dining areas.

The Glasgow-based international premium spirits company who owns the distillery is being represented by Blyth And Blyth Consulting Engineers.

The Macallan Distillery.  Image: Big Partnership.

Journey of the Macallan Distillery

The Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie. Moray.
The Macallan Distillery at Craigellachie. Image: Edrington Group

In June 2018, the £140m distillery first opened its doors to visitors.

The centre is cut into a slope above Craigellachie, yards from Easter Elchies House where the Macallan brand was founded nearly 200 years ago.

Before its opening, details about the building were a closely guarded secret throughout six years of planning and building.

The distillery was designed by internationally-acclaimed architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners.

Watch their new distillery launch video in 2018:

‘Exciting new chapter’

Stuart Cassells, Global Head of Experience told The Press and Journal: “We are currently undergoing a period of change that will pave the way to an exciting new chapter for hospitality at The Macallan Estate.

“Our focus for this project is to allow us to curate new, and unique, dining experiences within The Macallan Distillery.”

SUBMITTED: New life for summer house

Chanonry Road in Elgin. Image: Google Maps

Petite Beauty by Erna owner Elvira  Jaganjac wants to transform a summer house into a small beauty room in the Elgin town centre.

The change of use is planned at 15 Chanory Road.

It is proposed to be a space to provide a service to clients.

People will be coming one at a time and the beauty therapy business would be operating for around 10 hours per week.

The Summer house.

APPROVED: Repairs to Pittendreich Bridge

Pittendreich Bridge near Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Repairs will be made to Pittendreich Bridge.

The local authority bosses will go ahead and rebuild the damaged wall of the Category B listed structure using the displaced stones.

If any stones are unsuitable, a similar alternative will be sourced.

Pittendreich Bridge was hit by a lorry causing around £80,000 of damage. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, the bridge on the B9010 road to Dallas was hit by a lorry causing significant damage.

In May, councillors agreed to use £80,000 from council reserves to pay for the repairs.

The approved work will bring the structure back into full use.

It currently has a set of temporary traffic lights on it and temporary barriers in place where the wall should be.

Temporary traffic lights at Pittendreich bridge. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

