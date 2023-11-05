Plans reveal ‘new and unique dining experiences’ at Macallan and repairs to bridge near Elgin struck by lorry get the go-ahead

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Pittendreich bridge will be brought back into full use after being damaged by a lorry.

Meanwhile, a summer house in Elgin could be transformed into a beauty room.

But we start with new facilities at Macallan Distillery.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Changes at Macallan Distillery

The Edrington Group want to carry out £500,000 worth of work at the Macallan Distillery.

According to a building warrant, alterations could be made to create kitchens, whisky and wine rooms and dining areas.

The Glasgow-based international premium spirits company who owns the distillery is being represented by Blyth And Blyth Consulting Engineers.

Journey of the Macallan Distillery

In June 2018, the £140m distillery first opened its doors to visitors.

The centre is cut into a slope above Craigellachie, yards from Easter Elchies House where the Macallan brand was founded nearly 200 years ago.

Before its opening, details about the building were a closely guarded secret throughout six years of planning and building.

The distillery was designed by internationally-acclaimed architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners.

Watch their new distillery launch video in 2018:

‘Exciting new chapter’

Stuart Cassells, Global Head of Experience told The Press and Journal: “We are currently undergoing a period of change that will pave the way to an exciting new chapter for hospitality at The Macallan Estate.

“Our focus for this project is to allow us to curate new, and unique, dining experiences within The Macallan Distillery.”

SUBMITTED: New life for summer house

Petite Beauty by Erna owner Elvira Jaganjac wants to transform a summer house into a small beauty room in the Elgin town centre.

The change of use is planned at 15 Chanory Road.

It is proposed to be a space to provide a service to clients.

People will be coming one at a time and the beauty therapy business would be operating for around 10 hours per week.

APPROVED: Repairs to Pittendreich Bridge

Repairs will be made to Pittendreich Bridge.

The local authority bosses will go ahead and rebuild the damaged wall of the Category B listed structure using the displaced stones.

If any stones are unsuitable, a similar alternative will be sourced.

Earlier this year, the bridge on the B9010 road to Dallas was hit by a lorry causing significant damage.

In May, councillors agreed to use £80,000 from council reserves to pay for the repairs.

The approved work will bring the structure back into full use.

It currently has a set of temporary traffic lights on it and temporary barriers in place where the wall should be.

