Farm near Buckie reveals cafe and play zone plans and new life for Buckie town centre unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Farm near Buckie reveals cafe and play zone plans and new life for Buckie town centre unit

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
Greencraig Farm near Buckie.
Greencraig Farm near Buckie.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Officials have granted approval for significant upgrades to a Cullen care home.

The arrival of a new business moving into a vacant Buckie shop is revealed.

But first, we are looking at how steadings at Greencraig Farm near Buckie could be transformed into a cafe and play zone.

SUBMITTED: New purpose for steadings

Greencraig Farm.

Greencraig Farm at Drybridge near Buckie wants to breathe new life into steadings.

There are already luxury camping pods, caravan and camping pitches and shop at a site near the farm.

Now Walter Mackenzie is looking to transform the buildings into a cafe and play zone.

Plans Plus is representing him in the proposals.

See the floor plans:

Ground floor for facility.
First floor plan.

This is an extension to the existing tourist facility which has proven to be popular.

Since opening, the need to provide additional facilities for food and entertain children has been discovered.

SUBMITTED: New life for vacant Buckie unit

Glow 365 Tanning Studio.  Image: Facebook

Glow 365 Tanning Studio wants to carry out £5,000 worth of work to breathe new life into a vacant Buckie shop.

According to a building warrant, various alterations and upgrades will be made to the property at 26 East Church Street.

The property was previously home to a vape and mobile phone shop.

This tanning studio will have a mixture of mega sun deluxe lay-down beds and stand-up cubicles, medium to high power to cater for occasional and regular tanners.

The business is being represented by Braidreef Construction Limited in the planning process.

APPROVED: Care home changes

Last August, we revealed Parklands wanted to makes upgrades to the Wakefield Nursing Home.

The care home giants took over the care home after previous owners Craigard Care Limited went into administration.

The house at 13 Seafield Place in Cullen currently offers care for up to 30 residents in single en-suite bedrooms.

Wakefield Nursing Home pictured.

What were the changes?

Drawing impression of changes to Wakefield Nursing Home.

The changes included:

  • The current bay window in the lounge will be replaced by a sun-room extension, creating more communal space.
  • The entrance lobby will be replaced with a new extension that will serve as an entrance lobby and office space.
  • The existing single-storey side extension will be replaced with a longer one, accommodating dedicated staff changing facilities.
  • A new lift will enhance accessibility to the front bedrooms.
  • Additional improvements include upgraded laundry facilities, extra WCs, a new hairdresser’s space and an added assisted bathroom.

Now planning chiefs have approved these changes.

Platform Architects represented Parklands Developments Limited in the application.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist
Police in hi-visibility jackets policing crowd control at a UK event; Shutterstock ID
Police plea to trace youths after deliberate fire near Buckie
Paddleboarders in water
'Lucky escape' for four young paddle boarders rescued near Bow Fiddle Rock
Elgin Cathedral viewed through trees.
Elgin Cathedral: The rise, fall and rise of the Lantern of the North
Flooding and surge forecast for the north and north-east and islands
'Possible danger to life': Flood warnings in place across north, north-east and islands
Former Starbucks store.
New life for old home of Elgin Starbucks could be on the horizon
old pubs in Elgin that are now closed
Gone but not forgotten: Five Elgin pubs that you miss
A police officer stands beside two individuals in military uniform.
Buckie Harbour locked down following discovery of 'suspicious object'
Allan Thomson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit
Wintery picture in Carr Bridge.
April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel

Conversation