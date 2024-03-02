Could digestive biscuits form key part of £3.3 million heritage plan for Forres?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could digestive biscuits form key part of £3.3 million heritage plan for Forres?

The snack is famous all over the world but has its roots in the Moray community.

By David Mackay
Forres High Street with digestive biscuits in the sky.
To go with story by David Mackay. Forres High Street and digestive biscuits Picture shows; Forres High Street and digestive biscuits. Forres. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Team Date; Unknown

Digestive biscuits and tea could form port of an ambition vision to attract more visitors to Forres.

Plans are being drawn up for a £3.3 million project to establish a “heritage quarter” in the town with a reopened Falconer Museum at its heart.

More than 200 suggestions have been put forward to generate money, attract visitors and engage youngsters.

And among the ideas are capitalising on Forres’ unique position as the birthplace of Sir Alexander Grant, who invented the McVitie’s digestive biscuit.

What could be done in Forres to make it the home of the digestive biscuit? Let us know in the comments section below.

How Forres could celebrate digestive biscuits

Campaigners are currently looking for ideas to enhance the historic heart the Moray town as part of the new Forres Conservation and Heritage Scheme.

The partnership organisation, comprising the council and several community groups, is currently appealing for ideas from locals.

Among the hundreds of proposals currently under consideration are capitalising on Forres being the birthplace of the digestive biscuit creator.

Events featuring one of the UK’s most popular snacks are due to feature at an event celebrating 100 years of Grant Park later this year.

George Alexander with Tolbooth in Forres town centre behind.
George Alexander, chairman of Forres Conservation and Heritage Scheme. Image: DC Thomson

No firm proposals for a permanent fixture or event have been put forward. However, it is understood several ideas including baking or a heritage trail have been suggested.

George Alexander, chairman of Forres Conservation and Heritage Scheme, explained Forres’ connection with lunchtime snacks runs deeper than just biscuits.

He said: “Hugh Falconer (founder of the Falconer Museum in Forres) was responsible for recommending that tea plants were introduced in India.

“India was part of the British Empire at the time so importing it from there was far cheaper than it was from China, which made it a lot more affordable.

“So the country really has to be thankful to Forres for tea, as well as biscuits.”

Who was Sir Alexander Grant?

Sir Alexander Grant was born in Forres in 1864 and initially worked on the railway before changing career to work for a local baker.

He later got a job at McVitie’s in Edinburgh and soon created the company’s iconic recipe for the digestive biscuit, which remains a secret to this day.

Variety of McVitie's biscuits.
McVitie’s built an empire on the back of the digestive biscuit. Image: DC Thomson

His career with McVitie’s led to him becoming managing director of the famous brand.

In his Forres hometown he was a generous philanthropist. Among his donations included the land that is now Grant Park, which was named in his honour.

He is also credited with helping to establish the National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle and the National Library of Scotland with donations.

How Falconer Museum could finally be reopened in Forres in new ‘heritage quarter’

