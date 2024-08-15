From castles to Masonic lodges: Full list of buildings you can visit for Moray’s Doors Open Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From castles to Masonic lodges: Full list of buildings you can visit for Moray’s Doors Open Day

Visitors will be welcomed at historically significant sites including Ramsay Macdonald's house and Grant Lodge.

By Ena Saracevic
The exterior of St Laurence Church in Forres
St Laurence Church is one of 26 venues opening their doors on the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray’s Doors Open Day is returning for its biggest year yet – here’s what venues are involved.

Visitors will have the chance to explore up to 26 venues during the free heritage festival on September 7.

Among the new sites taking part this year is AJ Engineering, Moray Waste Busters and Nelson’s Tower – all in Forres.

Another new participant from Forres is Lodge St John (Op.) No 37. Constituted under the Grand Lodge of Scotland in 1737, it’s one of two masonic lodges in Forres and one of nine in Moray.

Exterior of Brodie Castle.
Free tours will be available around Brodie Castle on the day. Image: Iona Grant

A number of free tours are also available around Brodie Castle, Ramsay MacDonald’s house, Johnstons of Elgin and Covesea lighthouse. Pre-booking is required for these venues.

There will also be a Cultural Quarter walking tour where visitors will be able to explore Elgin Town Hall and Grant Lodge.

Grant Lodge has been boarded up since a fire took place in July 2003, but plans are now under way to give new life to the building as part of the Moray Growth Deal. 

Exterior of Grant Lodge.
Visitors will be able to learn about the history of Grant Lodge during the tour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council leader, Cllr Kathleen Robertson, hopes the opportunity is taken to enjoy Moray’s built heritage

She said: “Doors Open Day prompts us to appreciate what we have on our doorstep.

“From those buildings you pass daily and wonder what they’re like inside to the stories of our past and heritage – there’s something for everyone in this year’s programme.”

Full list of venues participating in Moray’s Door Open Day 2024

Doors Open Day takes place in Moray on Saturday, September 7. To place a booking for any of the tours, click here.

Conversation