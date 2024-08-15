From castles to Masonic lodges: Full list of buildings you can visit for Moray’s Doors Open Day

Moray’s Doors Open Day is returning for its biggest year yet – here’s what venues are involved.

Visitors will have the chance to explore up to 26 venues during the free heritage festival on September 7.

Among the new sites taking part this year is AJ Engineering, Moray Waste Busters and Nelson’s Tower – all in Forres.

Another new participant from Forres is Lodge St John (Op.) No 37. Constituted under the Grand Lodge of Scotland in 1737, it’s one of two masonic lodges in Forres and one of nine in Moray.

A number of free tours are also available around Brodie Castle, Ramsay MacDonald’s house, Johnstons of Elgin and Covesea lighthouse. Pre-booking is required for these venues.

There will also be a Cultural Quarter walking tour where visitors will be able to explore Elgin Town Hall and Grant Lodge.

Grant Lodge has been boarded up since a fire took place in July 2003, but plans are now under way to give new life to the building as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Moray Council leader, Cllr Kathleen Robertson, hopes the opportunity is taken to enjoy Moray’s built heritage

She said: “Doors Open Day prompts us to appreciate what we have on our doorstep.

“From those buildings you pass daily and wonder what they’re like inside to the stories of our past and heritage – there’s something for everyone in this year’s programme.”

Full list of venues participating in Moray’s Door Open Day 2024

Doors Open Day takes place in Moray on Saturday, September 7. To place a booking for any of the tours, click here.