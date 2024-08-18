Grant Park 100: What to expect at family fun day celebrating centenary of Forres park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Grant Park 100: What to expect at family fun day celebrating centenary of Forres park

What's on, how much are tickets, what can I take part in? All these questions and more answered.

By David Mackay
View across Grant Park during pipe band championships.
Grant Park is no stranger to holding large events in Forres. Image: DC Thomson

Thousands of spectators are expected to pack Grant Park to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the much-loved Forres landmark.

Organisers have put together a programme of events to entertain generations of families throughout the afternoon.

People are being encouraged to go in fancy dress from a decade over the last 100 years.

Meanwhile, soap box races, live music, a science tent and more are planned to keep the fun going throughout the day.

The Press and Journal has prepared a guide with everything you need to know to get the most out of Grant Park 100 in Forres.

When is Grant Park 100?

Grant Park 100 is being held in Forres on Saturday, August 24. Entertainment starts in the main arena at 11am and runs until 5pm.

Tickets cost £10, with children under 18 £5 and under 5s free. They can be bought in advance online HERE or on the day at the entrance.

What’s on at Grant Park 100?

Grant Park 100 has promised a programme of events celebrating the new and old as well as fun activities to take part in.

While Arena 1 will focus on events to watch, Arena 2 will feature a mini highland games where people of all ages can take part throughout the day.

People in old fashioned fancy dress.
People have been encouraged to attend in fancy dress from bygone decades. Image: Grant Park 100

There will also be storytelling and a live music stage, which will both run throughout the day.

Arena 1 timings

  • 11am – Falconry display
  • 11.35am – Soapbox carty race heats
  • 12.10pm – Car cavalcade featuring iconic cars from last 100 years
  • 12.45pm – Sheep game display
  • 1.20pm – Gundogs exhibition
  • 1.55pm – Falconry display
Soap box cart
People will race soapboxes they have designed and built themselves. Image: Grant Park 100
  • 2.30pm – Forres and District Pipe Band
  • 2.45pm – Birthday celebrations for Grant Park
  • 3.15pm – Sheep game display
  • 3.50pm – Soapbox carty finals
  • 4.30pm – Celebration culmination
  • 4.45pm – Forres and District Pipe Band

What is Grant Park 100?

Grant Park has been organised by not-for-profit Forres Events to celebrate the centenary of the landmark being gifted to the town.

The park was once part of the grounds of Forres House, which burned down in 1971 and stood where the sunken gardens now are.

Alan James holding digestive biscuit.
Forres Events chairman Alan James. Image: Grant Park 100

It was donated to the town by benefactor Sir Alexander Grant after it was put up for sale. After buying the property, he also donated money for it to be transformed into the public park for Forres it is today.

Sir Alexander is best remembered as the creator of the digestive biscuit in the 1890s when he worked for McVitie’s.

A donation from him also established the National Library of Scotland.

Read more about Moray events

More from Moray

Graeme with his medals
'Pupils find it crazy': Moray teacher becomes European powerlifting champion
Grant Park is no stranger to holding large events in Forres. Image: DC Thomson
Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Buckie
Grant Park is no stranger to holding large events in Forres. Image: DC Thomson
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash near Portgordon
Grant Park is no stranger to holding large events in Forres. Image: DC Thomson
Douglas Ross in fresh Tory civil war as deputy quits in Moray election row
Aldi logo outside supermarket
Excitement about bigger store but worries about increased traffic: Elgin reacts to Aldi's revelation…
Grant Park is no stranger to holding large events in Forres. Image: DC Thomson
'We don't think the numbers are right': Elgin locals rallying towns nationwide in fight…
Volunteers in high-viz vests on Elgin Plainstones.
Why Elgin business leaders have been getting dirty to tidy up High Street
The exterior of St Laurence Church in Forres
From castles to Masonic lodges: Full list of buildings you can visit for Moray's…
The exterior of Netherton farm shop in Aberlour
'It's always been our dream': Excitement as new Aberlour farm shop to open this…
Grant Park is no stranger to holding large events in Forres. Image: DC Thomson
Steenhenge? One of the world's most famous stones is now believed to be Scottish

Conversation