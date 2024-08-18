Grant Park 100: What to expect at family fun day celebrating centenary of Forres park

Thousands of spectators are expected to pack Grant Park to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the much-loved Forres landmark.

Organisers have put together a programme of events to entertain generations of families throughout the afternoon.

People are being encouraged to go in fancy dress from a decade over the last 100 years.

Meanwhile, soap box races, live music, a science tent and more are planned to keep the fun going throughout the day.

The Press and Journal has prepared a guide with everything you need to know to get the most out of Grant Park 100 in Forres.

When is Grant Park 100?

Grant Park 100 is being held in Forres on Saturday, August 24. Entertainment starts in the main arena at 11am and runs until 5pm.

Tickets cost £10, with children under 18 £5 and under 5s free. They can be bought in advance online HERE or on the day at the entrance.

What’s on at Grant Park 100?

Grant Park 100 has promised a programme of events celebrating the new and old as well as fun activities to take part in.

While Arena 1 will focus on events to watch, Arena 2 will feature a mini highland games where people of all ages can take part throughout the day.

There will also be storytelling and a live music stage, which will both run throughout the day.

Arena 1 timings

11am – Falconry display

11.35am – Soapbox carty race heats

12.10pm – Car cavalcade featuring iconic cars from last 100 years

12.45pm – Sheep game display

1.20pm – Gundogs exhibition

1.55pm – Falconry display

2.30pm – Forres and District Pipe Band

2.45pm – Birthday celebrations for Grant Park

3.15pm – Sheep game display

3.50pm – Soapbox carty finals

4.30pm – Celebration culmination

4.45pm – Forres and District Pipe Band

What is Grant Park 100?

Grant Park has been organised by not-for-profit Forres Events to celebrate the centenary of the landmark being gifted to the town.

The park was once part of the grounds of Forres House, which burned down in 1971 and stood where the sunken gardens now are.

It was donated to the town by benefactor Sir Alexander Grant after it was put up for sale. After buying the property, he also donated money for it to be transformed into the public park for Forres it is today.

Sir Alexander is best remembered as the creator of the digestive biscuit in the 1890s when he worked for McVitie’s.

A donation from him also established the National Library of Scotland.

