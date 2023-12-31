Elgin Baptist Church’s new purpose for abandoned council offices and go-ahead to rebuild Forres family home destroyed by fire

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This is the final instalment of 2023.

This week, we revealed how work can now start to rebuild a Forres home destroyed by a fire.

And a new equipment shed is planned for a golf club.

But we start with Elgin Baptist Church’s proposals to give new life to abandoned council offices.

SUBMITTED: New life for abandoned council offices

The former Moray Council offices at 7 Academy Street in Elgin have lain vacant for a while.

In December 2020, Elgin Baptist Church’s plans to breathe new life into the abandoned building to expand its offering to the community were approved.

The new space will be used for Sunday morning youth work sessions, mother and toddlers group and much more.

The building warrant is awaiting approval.

In the meantime, the church congregation has cleared up the building so it is ready to be handed over to the main contractors who will undertake the refurbishment.

They will start work once planning chiefs give the green light.

Rise of Elgin Baptist Church

The church on Reidhaven Street has rapidly expanded in recent years.

Pastor Graham Swanson previously told us the space would be “crucial” to help the church remain a focal point of the community.

He said: “We have always been looking for somewhere to have our youth activities and when this became available right across the road it seemed the ideal thing to go for.

“It would be used for our youth groups and community activities going forward.”

CM Design has been representing the church in the planning process.

APPROVED: Rebuild of Forres house destroyed by fire

In January 2023, eight fire crews were sent to a property on Twinning Link in Forres.

Six pumps and an aerial appliance tackled the flames, which tore through the timber-clad two-storey building and completely destroyed the roof.

Jodie Murray and her family managed to flee the property and were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution.

Now planning officials have approved Grampian Housing Association’s warrant to rebuild the semi detached home.

The work is expected to cost around £200,000.

Scridble Conceptual Design Limited represented the housing association in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: New shed for golf club

Strathlene Golf Club near Buckie wants to build a new equipment shed.

It would be used to store the club’s buggies with appropriate charging points.

This comes as the golf club now need to have space for an additional two person electric buggy for members and visitors.

This is as well as a place for members’ own small buggies as the seniors membership is increasing.

