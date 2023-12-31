Elgin Baptist Church’s new purpose for abandoned council offices and go-ahead to rebuild Forres family home destroyed by fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin Baptist Church's new purpose for abandoned council offices and go-ahead to rebuild Forres family home destroyed by fire

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Baptist Church pastor Graham Swanson outside the old Moray Council building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin Baptist Church pastor Graham Swanson outside the old Moray Council building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Hope you all had a great Christmas.

This is the final instalment of 2023.

You even can click here to have a look back at all my planning roundups this year.

This week, we revealed how work can now start to rebuild a Forres home destroyed by a fire.

And a new equipment shed is planned for a golf club.

But we start with Elgin Baptist Church’s proposals to give new life to abandoned council offices.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: New life for abandoned council offices

Elgin Baptist Church pastor Graham Swanson outside the old Moray Council building.

The former Moray Council offices at 7 Academy Street in Elgin have lain vacant for a while.

In December 2020, Elgin Baptist Church’s plans to breathe new life into the abandoned building to expand its offering to the community were approved.

The new space will be used for Sunday morning youth work sessions, mother and toddlers group and much more.

Elgin Baptist Church.

The building warrant is awaiting approval.

In the meantime, the church congregation has cleared up the building so it is ready to be handed over to the main contractors who will undertake the refurbishment.

They will start work once planning chiefs give the green light.

Inside the former offices after the congregation cleared it to ensure it is ready for the main contractors.

Rise of Elgin Baptist Church

The church on Reidhaven Street has rapidly expanded in recent years.

Pastor Graham Swanson previously told us the space would be “crucial” to help the church remain a focal point of the community.

He said: “We have always been looking for somewhere to have our youth activities and when this became available right across the road it seemed the ideal thing to go for.

“It would be used for our youth groups and community activities going forward.”

CM Design has been representing the church in the planning process.

Click here to donate to the project.

Floor plan for the transformation. Image: CM Design

APPROVED: Rebuild of Forres house destroyed by fire

In January 2023, eight fire crews were sent to a property on Twinning Link in Forres.

Six pumps and an aerial appliance tackled the flames, which tore through the timber-clad two-storey building and completely destroyed the roof.

Jodie Murray and her family managed to flee the property and were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness as a precaution.

Fire crews remained on the scene inspecting the fire-damaged building. Image: Jasperimage

Now planning officials have approved Grampian Housing Association’s warrant to rebuild the semi detached home.

The work is expected to cost around £200,000.

Scridble Conceptual Design Limited represented the housing association in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: New shed for golf club

Strathlene Golf Club, near Buckie.

Strathlene Golf Club near Buckie wants to build a new equipment shed.

It would be used to store the club’s buggies with appropriate charging points.

This comes as the golf club now need to have space for an additional two person electric buggy for members and visitors.

This is as well as a place for members’ own small buggies as the seniors membership is increasing.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Conversation