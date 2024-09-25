Sean Wallace: Is Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov the best goalkeeper in Scotland?

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov is delivering a compelling argument to be recognised as the best goalkeeper in Scotland.

The summer signing has been fundamental to Aberdeen’s sensational winning start to the season under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Bulgaria international Mitov is the complete package as the 27-year-old is a superb shot-stopper and dominates his box with a commanding presence.

Mitov is assertive at set-pieces and comes out to collect crosses and corners.

His distribution is impressive and Mitov can play it out from the back or find a team-mate by accurately going long to quickly instigate a counter attack.

The Aberdeen stopper is also vocal and a leader on the pitch.

Mitov has already proven this season he can also save a high pressure penalty kick.

His presence in goal breeds confidence throughout the Aberdeen defence, and also the team.

Impact at a team in transition

Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel has also had an impressive start to the season having signed for the Hoops in the summer.

An English Premier League title winner with Leicester City, the Danish legend has yet to concede in the first five Premiership games.

I would argue Mitov is the best keeper in Scotland because he came into a team that finished in the bottom six of the Premiership last season and is in transition under a new manager.

Schmeichel joined a Celtic team that had dominated Scottish football and secured the Premiership and Scottish Cup double last season.

Mitov has made the bigger impact at his club.

The Dons keeper has made 15 saves in the Premiership so far this season, the second highest number behind Aston Oxborough of Motherwell on 16.

Schmeichel has produced nine saves in the Premiership so far this campaign.

Complete concentration from Mitov

Rangers keeper Jack Butland was shortlisted for the SPFL player of the year last season and is also a quality stopper.

However it is Mitov who is the keeper shining brightest this season.

Mitov’s quality was underlined in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans on Saturday.

The League Two club did not muster a single shot at goal (on or off target) for 89 minutes.

However Mitov’s laser sharp level of concentration was shown when he produced a superb diving save to tip a long range shot wide in the 90th minute.

Mitov remained fully focused throughout the tie despite having no shots to deal with until the final minute – and delivered to secure a clean sheet.

The Dons keeper also produced a fantastic diving save to block a Liam Gordon header in the third minute of time added on in the recent 2-1 win against Motherwell.

That vital save maintained Aberdeen’s winning run and prevented the late loss of two points.

Keeper Mitov’s vital penalty save

Mitov’s importance was also underlined in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

Loan striker Kevin Nisbet scored a late winner in the eighth minute of added time but Mitov was just as important in securing the victory.

Mitov brilliantly saved a penalty from Ronan Hale when diving to his right to tip wide in the 64th minute against the Staggies.

Crucially Mitov also came off his line to confidently collect the resultant corner to take the pressure off his team-mates and bring calm after the drama of the spot-kick.

Since signing for Aberdeen Mitov has sealed the Bulgaria No 1 slot.

He started the recent Nations League matches against Belarus (0-0) and Northern Ireland (1-0 win).

Aberdeen signed Mitov on a three-year deal with the option of a fourth.

Early days yet but that option of on extra year already looks like prudent business.