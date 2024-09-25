Sean Wallace: Is Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov the best goalkeeper in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: Is Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov the best goalkeeper in Scotland?

Keeper Mitov has had a major impact at Aberdeen since arriving in the summer from St. Johnstone.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates saving a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov is delivering a compelling argument to be recognised as the best goalkeeper in Scotland.

The summer signing has been fundamental to Aberdeen’s sensational winning start to the season under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Bulgaria international Mitov is the complete package as the 27-year-old is a superb shot-stopper and dominates his box with a commanding presence.

Mitov is assertive at set-pieces and comes out to collect crosses and corners.

His distribution is impressive and Mitov can play it out from the back or find a team-mate by accurately going long to quickly instigate a counter attack.

The Aberdeen stopper is also vocal and a leader on the pitch.

Mitov has already proven this season he can also save a high pressure penalty kick.

His presence in goal breeds confidence throughout the Aberdeen defence, and also the team.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Impact at a team in transition

Celtic’s Kasper Schmeichel has also had an impressive start to the season having signed for the Hoops in the summer.

An English Premier League title winner with Leicester City, the Danish legend has yet to concede in the first five Premiership games.

I would argue Mitov is the best keeper in Scotland because he came into a team that finished in the bottom six of the Premiership last season and is in transition under a new manager.

Schmeichel joined a Celtic team that had dominated Scottish football and secured the Premiership and Scottish Cup double last season.

Mitov has made the bigger impact at his club.

The Dons keeper has made 15 saves in the Premiership so far this season, the second highest number behind Aston Oxborough of Motherwell on 16.

Schmeichel has produced nine saves in the Premiership so far this campaign.

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov makes a save to deny Motherwell’s Liam Gordon during a 2-1 win. Image: SNS

Complete concentration from Mitov

Rangers keeper Jack Butland was shortlisted for the SPFL player of the year last season and is also a quality stopper.

However it is Mitov who is the keeper shining brightest this season.

Mitov’s quality was underlined in the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans on Saturday.

The League Two club did not muster a single shot at goal (on or off target) for 89 minutes.

However Mitov’s laser sharp level of concentration was shown when he produced a superb diving save to tip a long range shot wide in the 90th minute.

Mitov remained fully focused throughout the tie despite having no shots to deal with until the final minute – and delivered to secure a clean sheet.

The Dons keeper also produced a fantastic diving save to block a Liam Gordon header in the third minute of time added on in the recent 2-1 win against Motherwell.

That vital save maintained Aberdeen’s winning run and prevented the late loss of two points.

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Keeper Mitov’s vital penalty save

Mitov’s importance was also underlined in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

Loan striker Kevin Nisbet scored a late winner in the eighth minute of added time but Mitov was just as important in securing the victory.

Mitov brilliantly saved a penalty from Ronan Hale when diving to his right to tip wide in the 64th minute against the Staggies.

Crucially Mitov also came off his line to confidently collect the resultant corner to take the pressure off his team-mates and bring calm after the drama of the spot-kick.

Since signing for Aberdeen Mitov has sealed the Bulgaria No 1 slot.

He started the recent Nations League matches against Belarus (0-0) and Northern Ireland (1-0 win).

Aberdeen signed Mitov on a three-year deal with the option of a fourth.

Early days yet but that option of on extra year already looks like prudent business.

 

 

