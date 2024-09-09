Secrets revealed about the success of a craft beer bar on Elgin’s bustling Batchen Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Secrets revealed about the success of a craft beer bar on Elgin’s bustling Batchen Street

Director Juliette Buchan lifts the lid on the Batchen Street business's success and plans to upgrade their facilities.

Directors Callum and Juliette Buchan pictured.
Directors Callum and Juliette Buchan pictured.
By Sean McAngus

Around six years ago, Against the Grain arrived at Elgin’s popular Batchen Street.

The Elgin craft beer shop and taproom was born from beer connoisseur Ant Fitzgerald’s desire for a cosy beer venue.

Ant, alongside Tom Green and fellow directors Juliette and Callum Buchan, oversees the business.

Now the business which operates at 25 Batchen Street is brainstorming ideas about how to upgrade their facilities.

But the team at the helm are very aware of staying true to the community feeling which has been instrumental in their success.

The exterior of Against The Grain in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

So what is secret behind their success?

Juliette said: “It comes down to our community feeling and the cosy environment we provide.

“It means you can come in on your own and get talking to people you have never met before.

“Obviously we offer exceptional craft beer too and there is no other place like us!”

Thoughts on being on Batchen Street

Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Batchen Street continues to be hailed as a roaring success in Elgin with its strong offering of cafes and shops.

She said: “Being in the centre of Elgin is really good and Batchen Street is now well-recognised.

“We might been even more successful if we were on the Plainstones due to the visibility.

“But I believe people already know where we are now.”

The Poundland development. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In early August, North Street was reopened to traffic after being closed for six years to allow construction firm Morgan Sindall to safely reconstruct the Poundland building.

This meant Batchen Street returned to being a pedestrian zone.

Access is only allowed for vehicles loading and unloading at premises on the street.

Batchen Street is a success.

Like many businesses on the street, they are eager to take their tables and chairs outside.

She added: “We are happy for Batchen Street to be closed to traffic as it makes it much safer and we don’t have cars driving past all the time.

“It would be fantastic to have the street fully pedestrianised so we can have a few tables and chairs outside.

“The likes of Planta, 19 Crepes and Coffee and Batchen Street Coffee all having tables too outside would be a good addition to the town centre and create a buzz.

“Everyone could capitalise on it especially in the summer months.”

Inside Against The Grain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What upgrades could be on the horizon?

Our coverage in our planning roundup about Against The Grain.

Earlier this year in an Moray Planning Ahead, we revealed how changes could take place at Against The Grain.

More seating and other work could happen at the shop and taproom.

Directors Callum and Juliette Buchan pictured.

Juliette explained: “We are gathering quotes for the work and trying to get our head around the best way of making the changes.

“We want to do it without losing the feel of the place and making it a bit bigger – but not too big.

“We want to give the premises a bit of a revamp, make it more comfortable and add more seats too.

“There are definitely a few ideas – but we’re still working on it.”

Future of Elgin

Aerial view of Elgin.
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Here are some things Juliette would like to see in Elgin:

  • Even more independent shops like clothes, jewellery and craft stores
  • Bigger empty Elgin town centre buildings being split into small units

Juliette added: “I think we need more independent shops.

“I know it is difficult for new businesses to start up in a big shop because of all the costs involved.

“That’s why I think offering pop-up shops is the way to go.”

She is very positive about the future of the Elgin and highlighted the money being spent in regeneration efforts like Gordon & MacPhail’s transformation of their shop and the South Street mixed-use development.

Read more about Elgin

More from Moray

Volunteer Sandra Marr helped boost the appeal for items for premature babies.
'We're overwhelmed by the support': Moray knitters answer urgent call to help keep premature…
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
Gordon and MacPhail's South Street building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Latest on Gordon and MacPhail's big South Street project and learning centre for Elgin…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
Moray Pride in Forres
Best pictures as hundreds march through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride
David Mackay with m.connect bus behind.
What happened when I tried to use 'Uber-style' m.connect bus to get to my…
Prof Gordon Noble, left, and the ring recently discovered at Burghead. Images: DC Thomson/Aberdeen University.
New Pictish ring discovery at Burghead explains why Aberdeen's Gordon Noble is so passionate…
The Chanonry Recycling Centre on Moycroft Road.
Council urged to revive scrapped plans for replacement Chanonry recycling centre in Elgin
Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
New images of major Elgin Town Hall extension and overhaul revealed as plans submitted
3
A group of caravans are currently outside the former hospital.
Travellers camp out at disused Forres hospital

Conversation