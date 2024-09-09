Secrets revealed about the success of a craft beer bar on Elgin’s bustling Batchen Street

Around six years ago, Against the Grain arrived at Elgin’s popular Batchen Street.

The Elgin craft beer shop and taproom was born from beer connoisseur Ant Fitzgerald’s desire for a cosy beer venue.

Ant, alongside Tom Green and fellow directors Juliette and Callum Buchan, oversees the business.

Now the business which operates at 25 Batchen Street is brainstorming ideas about how to upgrade their facilities.

But the team at the helm are very aware of staying true to the community feeling which has been instrumental in their success.

So what is secret behind their success?

Juliette said: “It comes down to our community feeling and the cosy environment we provide.

“It means you can come in on your own and get talking to people you have never met before.

“Obviously we offer exceptional craft beer too and there is no other place like us!”

Thoughts on being on Batchen Street

Batchen Street continues to be hailed as a roaring success in Elgin with its strong offering of cafes and shops.

She said: “Being in the centre of Elgin is really good and Batchen Street is now well-recognised.

“We might been even more successful if we were on the Plainstones due to the visibility.

“But I believe people already know where we are now.”

In early August, North Street was reopened to traffic after being closed for six years to allow construction firm Morgan Sindall to safely reconstruct the Poundland building.

This meant Batchen Street returned to being a pedestrian zone.

Access is only allowed for vehicles loading and unloading at premises on the street.

Like many businesses on the street, they are eager to take their tables and chairs outside.

She added: “We are happy for Batchen Street to be closed to traffic as it makes it much safer and we don’t have cars driving past all the time.

“It would be fantastic to have the street fully pedestrianised so we can have a few tables and chairs outside.

“The likes of Planta, 19 Crepes and Coffee and Batchen Street Coffee all having tables too outside would be a good addition to the town centre and create a buzz.

“Everyone could capitalise on it especially in the summer months.”

What upgrades could be on the horizon?

Earlier this year in an Moray Planning Ahead, we revealed how changes could take place at Against The Grain.

More seating and other work could happen at the shop and taproom.

Juliette explained: “We are gathering quotes for the work and trying to get our head around the best way of making the changes.

“We want to do it without losing the feel of the place and making it a bit bigger – but not too big.

“We want to give the premises a bit of a revamp, make it more comfortable and add more seats too.

“There are definitely a few ideas – but we’re still working on it.”

Future of Elgin

Here are some things Juliette would like to see in Elgin:

Even more independent shops like clothes, jewellery and craft stores

Bigger empty Elgin town centre buildings being split into small units

Juliette added: “I think we need more independent shops.

“I know it is difficult for new businesses to start up in a big shop because of all the costs involved.

“That’s why I think offering pop-up shops is the way to go.”

She is very positive about the future of the Elgin and highlighted the money being spent in regeneration efforts like Gordon & MacPhail’s transformation of their shop and the South Street mixed-use development.

