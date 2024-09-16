Toy Toon: How two mums took the plunge to open a ‘stay and play’ on Elgin’s High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toy Toon: How two mums took the plunge to open a ‘stay and play’ on Elgin’s High Street

Toy Toon's Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy lift the lid on the challenges and reveal their future ambitions with the business.

Lifelong friends and mums Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy pictured run Toy Toon in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lifelong friends and mums Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy pictured run Toy Toon in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Sean McAngus

For Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy, taking their first plunge into the business world together was a major step into the unknown.

Jacqueline worked as a primary school teacher, while Katy worked as a nurse at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

In the past, the childhood friends never imagined opening a business on Elgin High Street.

However, the mums spotted a gap in the market after visiting many places with their children.

In September 2022, this led to the opening of children’s role play themed café Toy Toon at 67 High Street.

Toy Toon is in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The pals drew inspiration from Elgin landmarks and architecture for their interactive play areas created inside the former bookies.

They include a cafe named Bytes after the fast food chain that once graced the High Street and jail named after the iconic Jailhouse nightclub.

The bespoke play centre allows children to use their imagination and develop their skills through play.

Jacqueline Main, Katy Larkworthy and Katy’s daughter Livi pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They praised Elgin BID and Business Gateway for both playing a key role in opening up their doors.

Katy said: “We set it up because between us, we have five children, all girls.

“A lot of children’s places are geared solely towards the kids and don’t consider the needs of adults.

“We wanted a safe, secure, clean space where adults can be catered to as well as children.”

There is food and drinks available to have in the seating areas. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It has been a major learning curve for them.

Before setting up Toy Toon, the pair’s most entrepreneurial venture was organising the Soak the Sevens event when they were both in Primary Seven at Bishopmill Primary School.

Jacqueline said: “We have learned on the go as we have no business background.

“We can now build websites, fit kitchens and do lots of other stuff.

“We work well together because Katy does all the creative things, as I can’t draw to save my life, and I handle the business side.”

Katy added that their skillsets compliment each other.

Toy Toon is an interactive children’s play cafe in Elgin which opened around two years ago. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

People answered their rallying call

Katy Larkworthy, her daughter Livi and business partner Jacqueline Main. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, they issued a rallying call for people to use their cafe or there was a risk of closure.

It came as May was their worst month since they opened their doors around two years.

However, people were quick to flood the business with messages of support and bookings.

Some of the play areas.

Katy said: “We were preparing for the worst as the footfall was the lowest.

“However, the council allowed us to spread the cost of business rates.

“Lots of new customers over the summer kept us really busy and reassured us that we are needed.

“Our wee cafe has heart and soul, and we will keep going.”

Some of the toys. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Toy Toon attracts people from far and wide.

And they have seen the model of having 90 minute sessions being a success.

Jacqueline said: “We had had people coming from Nairn, Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth and even the Borders.

“We also have families coming from Lossiemouth who are staying there for caravan holidays.

“Some people even use us as a halfway meet to catch up with family.”

Inside one of the play areas. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Katy added: ” You get a 90-minute session, and there are 30 minutes in between when we clean and tidy everything.

“We have received compliments for how clean the place is.

“The door is locked when everyone is inside, so they can relax.

“It helps give you a better experience and somewhere to feel comfortable.”

What does the future hold for Toy Toon?

Katy Larkworthy and Jacqueline Main are positive about the future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The friends remain focused on ensuring Toy Toon continues to be a success and have some ideas to expand.

Currently it operates four days a week with around three 90 minute sessions per day available to book.

Katy said: “It has always been the plan to open more days and hours per week as the children get older.

“We don’t want to expand too quickly and end up shutting down because everything goes to pot.

“We are going to tread lightly, as this is new to us.”

Some of the artwork. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The first floor has a kitchen where they do all their baking.

There is also storage for the other play areas as they swap them every two months.

Could this space be redeveloped in the future?

Katy added: “There is a lot of scope to utilise upstairs at some point, and it’s something to look into as the business grows, as we are slowly growing.”

“We have a lot of ideas to redevelop the business, but everything will take time.”

