Toy Toon: How two mums took the plunge to open a ‘stay and play’ on Elgin’s High Street

For Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy, taking their first plunge into the business world together was a major step into the unknown.

Jacqueline worked as a primary school teacher, while Katy worked as a nurse at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

In the past, the childhood friends never imagined opening a business on Elgin High Street.

However, the mums spotted a gap in the market after visiting many places with their children.

In September 2022, this led to the opening of children’s role play themed café Toy Toon at 67 High Street.

The pals drew inspiration from Elgin landmarks and architecture for their interactive play areas created inside the former bookies.

They include a cafe named Bytes after the fast food chain that once graced the High Street and jail named after the iconic Jailhouse nightclub.

The bespoke play centre allows children to use their imagination and develop their skills through play.

They praised Elgin BID and Business Gateway for both playing a key role in opening up their doors.

Katy said: “We set it up because between us, we have five children, all girls.

“A lot of children’s places are geared solely towards the kids and don’t consider the needs of adults.

“We wanted a safe, secure, clean space where adults can be catered to as well as children.”

It has been a major learning curve for them.

Before setting up Toy Toon, the pair’s most entrepreneurial venture was organising the Soak the Sevens event when they were both in Primary Seven at Bishopmill Primary School.

Jacqueline said: “We have learned on the go as we have no business background.

“We can now build websites, fit kitchens and do lots of other stuff.

“We work well together because Katy does all the creative things, as I can’t draw to save my life, and I handle the business side.”

Katy added that their skillsets compliment each other.

People answered their rallying call

Earlier this year, they issued a rallying call for people to use their cafe or there was a risk of closure.

It came as May was their worst month since they opened their doors around two years.

However, people were quick to flood the business with messages of support and bookings.

Katy said: “We were preparing for the worst as the footfall was the lowest.

“However, the council allowed us to spread the cost of business rates.

“Lots of new customers over the summer kept us really busy and reassured us that we are needed.

“Our wee cafe has heart and soul, and we will keep going.”

Toy Toon attracts people from far and wide.

And they have seen the model of having 90 minute sessions being a success.

Jacqueline said: “We had had people coming from Nairn, Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth and even the Borders.

“We also have families coming from Lossiemouth who are staying there for caravan holidays.

“Some people even use us as a halfway meet to catch up with family.”

Katy added: ” You get a 90-minute session, and there are 30 minutes in between when we clean and tidy everything.

“We have received compliments for how clean the place is.

“The door is locked when everyone is inside, so they can relax.

“It helps give you a better experience and somewhere to feel comfortable.”

What does the future hold for Toy Toon?

The friends remain focused on ensuring Toy Toon continues to be a success and have some ideas to expand.

Currently it operates four days a week with around three 90 minute sessions per day available to book.

Katy said: “It has always been the plan to open more days and hours per week as the children get older.

“We don’t want to expand too quickly and end up shutting down because everything goes to pot.

“We are going to tread lightly, as this is new to us.”

The first floor has a kitchen where they do all their baking.

There is also storage for the other play areas as they swap them every two months.

Could this space be redeveloped in the future?

Katy added: “There is a lot of scope to utilise upstairs at some point, and it’s something to look into as the business grows, as we are slowly growing.”

“We have a lot of ideas to redevelop the business, but everything will take time.”

