Elgin vape bar invites elderly for free tea in warm space as universal winter fuel payment axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin vape bar invites elderly for free tea in warm space as universal winter fuel payment axed

Foggies Bar say 'we are a community bar so please use it'.

By Ena Saracevic
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An Elgin vape bar is offering free tea for the elderly as the universal winter fuel payment is set to be axed.

Foggies Bar, on Munro Place, say the venue is open whether you want to go for a drink or want a warm place to sit.

A post on the vape bar’s Facebook reads: “We are finding the current political situation with regards to the winter fuel allowance cuts really unsettling and can’t stop thinking about the elderly.

“We have a huge bar that is warm and open 7 days a week.

“We are a community bar so please use it.

‘Whether it’s to read a book or have a chat, please come in’

“If anyone needs a warm space and a free cup of tea, whether it’s to read a book or have a chat then please come in.

“If there is anything else we can offer to help, please get in touch. I know it’s not much but it may help someone.”

Foggies owners Phil and Katie Witton. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It comes as the universal winter fuel payment will move to being means-tested in England and Wales.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, more than 80% of people aged 80 and over will miss out on the tax-free sum of up to £300.

The Scottish Government says it has “no alternative” but to mirror the changes.

Earlier this year, the Press and Journal reported that Foggies Bar owners Katie and Phil found success after only moving to Elgin in 2015.

The pair opened Foggies in 2020 at 37 Bridge Street, but soon after upgraded to larger premises in the former Bonnie Earl pub down the road at Munro Place.

More from Moray

The Moray Pride parade in Forres.
More LGBTQ+ books at Moray school library - with no requests for titles to…
A consultation will begin next week on closing Crossroads Primary School at Grange near Keith for good. Image: DC Thomson
'Change is inevitable': Sadness as Crossroads school near Keith to close after more than…
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Officers rushed to the incident on Moycroft Road. Image: Tyler McNeill
Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident
A damaged car was removed from the scene earlier. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after A96 crash at Lhanbryde
The recycling centres affected will be closed on Mondays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Three Moray recycling centres to close one day a week as council cuts opening…
Lifelong friends and mums Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy pictured run Toy Toon in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Toy Toon: How two mums took the plunge to open a 'stay and play'…
Work has started on the transformation.
Latest on former Elgin printing works transformation and work at Cullen Community Centre rescued…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Facade of Moray Leisure centre.
Man, 42, arrested after 'disturbance' at Moray Leisure Centre

Conversation