Elgin vape bar invites elderly for free tea in warm space as universal winter fuel payment axed

An Elgin vape bar is offering free tea for the elderly as the universal winter fuel payment is set to be axed.

Foggies Bar, on Munro Place, say the venue is open whether you want to go for a drink or want a warm place to sit.

A post on the vape bar’s Facebook reads: “We are finding the current political situation with regards to the winter fuel allowance cuts really unsettling and can’t stop thinking about the elderly.

“We have a huge bar that is warm and open 7 days a week.

“We are a community bar so please use it.

‘Whether it’s to read a book or have a chat, please come in’

“If anyone needs a warm space and a free cup of tea, whether it’s to read a book or have a chat then please come in.

“If there is anything else we can offer to help, please get in touch. I know it’s not much but it may help someone.”

It comes as the universal winter fuel payment will move to being means-tested in England and Wales.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, more than 80% of people aged 80 and over will miss out on the tax-free sum of up to £300.

The Scottish Government says it has “no alternative” but to mirror the changes.

Earlier this year, the Press and Journal reported that Foggies Bar owners Katie and Phil found success after only moving to Elgin in 2015.

The pair opened Foggies in 2020 at 37 Bridge Street, but soon after upgraded to larger premises in the former Bonnie Earl pub down the road at Munro Place.