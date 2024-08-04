How a Greek couple are transforming a former sweet shop on Elgin’s South Street to bring food from their homeland

For six years, Florian and Vanessa Koci have called Elgin their home.

In 2018, the couple swapped Greece for a quieter life in Moray’s biggest town.

Vanessa most recently worked in the hospitality industry and Florian currently works at Johnstons of Elgin.

The couple have always wanted to run their own business.

In April, we first revealed their plans to transform the former candy shop at 71 South Street in Elgin into a Greek restaurant and takeaway.

Turning the dream to bring food from their homeland to Moray is moving closer to a reality.

In June, we reported on how a building warrant was approved for £10,000 worth of work to give the vacant unit a new purpose.

The proposals are still awaiting planning permission for the change of use and alterations.

Vanessa said: “Around six years ago, we moved to Elgin and still it feels like just yesterday.

“We had family friends who lived in Elgin for many years and we had enough of the busy life in Greece.

“Elgin is family friendly and we see our future here with family and the business.

“We saw moving Scotland as somewhere to get new opportunities.

“We also always wanted to one day have our own business.”

The search for a shop to make dream a reality

Ever since their arrival in Elgin, they have been searching for a shop to open up their Greek restaurant and takeaway.

They did look at a few shops in the town including a ground level unit at 239 High Street held in the Elgin Common Good.

The couple were sure they wanted to stay in Elgin to set up their business.

She said: “Since our first day in Elgin, we have been looking around shops in different places such as Aberdeen, Inverness and even London to rent.

“However, we didn’t want to leave Elgin as it is our home.

“We looked at many shops in Elgin too including one at 239 Elgin High Street however it was unavailable.

“We were looking for a bigger shop than the one we have.

“However, you never know we could expand in the future and move into a bigger building if people really enjoy our food.

“And add even more tables.”

‘Gap in the market’

The couple have ploughed their savings into the project as they look to get the business off the ground.

They want to bring something different to Elgin town centre.

The new eating place will have seating for six people.

Florian said: “We saw a gap in the market as there isn’t anywhere similar here that does Greek food.

“I know a lot of people will think another takeaway, but believe me, it isn’t going to be your normal takeaway.

“We want to create a warm place with high quality Greek food.

“It is going to be the food we grew up on in Greece, made by our mums.”

It will be a family affair for the big foodies.

She added: “Our mums and his sister are coming over to help with the business once it opens.

“We want to offer something different in Elgin and we have missed the food we grew up on.

“We felt there was a gap in the north of Scotland and we are getting all the highest quality products delivered here from Greece.”

Focused on making it a success

They are determined to make the new restaurant and takeaway a success.

He said: “We have put all our savings into the business and want to deliver something good for the people of Elgin.

“We have also put our dreams into the business and everything depends on it.

“The shop has been empty for a long time and it is great we are giving new life to it.”

Meanwhile, they have thanked locals, architects CM Design and Moray Council for the support.

It is hoped the new restaurant and takeaway Greek Gyros will open later this year.

