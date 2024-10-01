FIRST LOOK: Step inside Elgin’s Docs and Frocks ahead of this week’s opening

The Press and Journal gained a first look inside the vintage clothes shop before its opening this weekend.

Owner Julie Flanighan, from Elgin, is preparing to welcome customers to her new shop Docs and Frocks this Saturday.

Julie and her family have been hard at work renovating the 6 Harrow Inn Close unit within the past few weeks.

The unit was formerly home to business Enchanted Highlands, owned by Eryne Scott, which has now moved to a larger unit on South Street.

Vintage shop has always been Julie’s dream

Previously speaking to The Press and Journal, Julie said: “I’ve always wanted to have my own vintage retro frock shop.

“I’ve been thinking about it for so long, and this unit just seemed like the perfect size for a new shop.

“There’s been a lot of buzz about the shop because everyone loves their Doc Martens and then there are some people who are more interested in the dresses.”

The vintage and retro clothing shop will offer a range of pre-loved and brand new items.

As the name of the shop suggests, it will mainly focus on Doc Martens and vintage dresses.

A variety of colours, designs and sizes will be on offer at Docs and Frocks, as well as bags, scarves and hats from the brand.

For those more interested in clothing, the shop will have dresses up to size 24 in the hopes of catering for as many people as possible.

There is also a spacious dressing room inside the shop which offers customers the chance to try on clothes before they buy.

As a favourite of owner Julie, the boutique will also stock a variety of Lindy Bop-style dresses – a vintage inspired brand which focused on the 40s and 50s.

Docs and Frocks will open on Saturday, October 5 at 10am. The shop will also be available online.