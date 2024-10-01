FIRST LOOK: Step inside Elgin’s Docs and Frocks ahead of this week’s opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FIRST LOOK: Step inside Elgin’s Docs and Frocks ahead of this week’s opening

The Press and Journal had an exclusive peek into the vintage clothes shop before it launches on Saturday.

The shop will be opening this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The shop will be opening this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

The Press and Journal gained a first look inside the vintage clothes shop before its opening this weekend.

Owner Julie Flanighan, from Elgin, is preparing to welcome customers to her new shop Docs and Frocks this Saturday.

Julie and her family have been hard at work renovating the 6 Harrow Inn Close unit within the past few weeks.

The unit was formerly home to business Enchanted Highlands, owned by Eryne Scott, which has now moved to a larger unit on South Street.

Julie Flanighan is preparing for opening day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Vintage shop has always been Julie’s dream

Previously speaking to The Press and Journal, Julie said: “I’ve always wanted to have my own vintage retro frock shop.

“I’ve been thinking about it for so long, and this unit just seemed like the perfect size for a new shop.

“There’s been a lot of buzz about the shop because everyone loves their Doc Martens and then there are some people who are more interested in the dresses.”

Julie says there’s been ‘a lot of buzz’ about the shop before opening day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The vintage and retro clothing shop will offer a range of pre-loved and brand new items.

As the name of the shop suggests, it will mainly focus on Doc Martens and vintage dresses.

A variety of colours, designs and sizes will be on offer at Docs and Frocks, as well as bags, scarves and hats from the brand.

There are dozens of Doc Martens shoes in a range of designs and sizes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A variety of Lindy Bop-style dresses will be on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

For those more interested in clothing, the shop will have dresses up to size 24 in the hopes of catering for as many people as possible.

There is also a spacious dressing room inside the shop which offers customers the chance to try on clothes before they buy.

As a favourite of owner Julie, the boutique will also stock a variety of Lindy Bop-style dresses – a vintage inspired brand which focused on the 40s and 50s.

There’s a pair of boots for every occasion. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Other Doc Martens apparel will also be on sale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Docs and Frocks will open on Saturday, October 5 at 10am. The shop will also be available online.

