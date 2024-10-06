Keith’s pop up shops: Inside look at Moray town’s dynamite way to breathe new life into empty properties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith’s pop up shops: Inside look at Moray town’s dynamite way to breathe new life into empty properties

The Press and Journal explores how empty properties are being used as pop-up shops in Keith.

Empty properties are being used as pop-up shops.
By Sean McAngus

Keith is known as the Scotland’s first Scots toun for its passion and support for Doric.

It also has an array of independent businesses.

But it seems like success is also high up in its vocabulary – but how does the high street stay vital?

Like many town centres, it has faced many challenges including empty properties.

For years, the Keith and Strathisla Regeneration Partnership (KSRP) known as InKeith has been working with property owners to get use out of empty properties as pop-up shops.

It has proven to be fruitful for the town.

Our coverage of previous efforts

‘Keeping properties in use’

Keith and Strathisla Regeneration Partnership chairwoman Rhona Patterson pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

InKeith chairwoman Rhona Patterson says pop-up shops have been important in keeping empty properties active.

She said: “We have been doing pop-up shops in Keith for a number of years.

“We sign the lease with the landlord to take on the responsibility and then open it up to rent.

“Businesses negotiate with us and have no contact with landlord unless they want to take the premises on a longer term lease or buy it.

“It makes sure the property is in use while the owners endeavour to sell it, redevelop or find a long-term lease.”

The property at 145 Mid Street used to be pop-up shop.

A property at 145 Mid Street was previously used as a pop-up shop until it was sold.

Businesses such as gin firm Roehill Springs and clothing and embroidery company Stace Makes used the space.

It is understood the property’s new owner could have longer-term plans.

Latest pop-up shop in Keith

The current pop-up shop.

The community group’s latest pop-up shop is at 149 Mid Street.

It was recently used by businesswoman Amanda Nasser from McClintock Optical Styling Boutique.

She already run a successful business in Lossiemouth and was keen to reach customers in Keith.

Amanda Nasser from McClintock Optical Styling Boutique. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
149 Mid street in Keith when it hosted McClintock Optical Styling Boutique.

Rhona said: “Amanda Nasser was delighted with the response from the town when she used the pop-up shop.

“She does home visits too and therefore available to visit people who are housebound too.

“She saw it as a opportunity to raise awareness for her business outwith Lossiemouth.”

Plans for former TSB bank

Former TSB bank in Keith.

In 2019, the TSB in Keith closed its doors.

With bosses saying plummeting footfall of customers in the bank was the reason behind the closure.

Now we can reveal the former bank could be turned into a pop-up shop.

News of the TSB in Keith closing.

Rhona Patterson explained: “We haven’t got the former TSB running yet as a pop-up shop and still working on things in the background.

“The unit has quite a potential for different businesses.

“We haven’t changed the layout of the former TSB.

“The last tenant had a partition up, however it would be easy to open it up for a bigger space.

“At the moment, we are finding out what people are looking for in terms of space.”

People interested in Keith pop-up shops can contact them on mail@inkeith.com.

