Keith’s pop up shops: Inside look at Moray town’s dynamite way to breathe new life into empty properties

Keith is known as the Scotland’s first Scots toun for its passion and support for Doric.

It also has an array of independent businesses.

But it seems like success is also high up in its vocabulary – but how does the high street stay vital?

Like many town centres, it has faced many challenges including empty properties.

For years, the Keith and Strathisla Regeneration Partnership (KSRP) known as InKeith has been working with property owners to get use out of empty properties as pop-up shops.

It has proven to be fruitful for the town.

‘Keeping properties in use’

InKeith chairwoman Rhona Patterson says pop-up shops have been important in keeping empty properties active.

She said: “We have been doing pop-up shops in Keith for a number of years.

“We sign the lease with the landlord to take on the responsibility and then open it up to rent.

“Businesses negotiate with us and have no contact with landlord unless they want to take the premises on a longer term lease or buy it.

“It makes sure the property is in use while the owners endeavour to sell it, redevelop or find a long-term lease.”

A property at 145 Mid Street was previously used as a pop-up shop until it was sold.

Businesses such as gin firm Roehill Springs and clothing and embroidery company Stace Makes used the space.

It is understood the property’s new owner could have longer-term plans.

Latest pop-up shop in Keith

The community group’s latest pop-up shop is at 149 Mid Street.

It was recently used by businesswoman Amanda Nasser from McClintock Optical Styling Boutique.

She already run a successful business in Lossiemouth and was keen to reach customers in Keith.

Rhona said: “Amanda Nasser was delighted with the response from the town when she used the pop-up shop.

“She does home visits too and therefore available to visit people who are housebound too.

“She saw it as a opportunity to raise awareness for her business outwith Lossiemouth.”

Plans for former TSB bank

In 2019, the TSB in Keith closed its doors.

With bosses saying plummeting footfall of customers in the bank was the reason behind the closure.

Now we can reveal the former bank could be turned into a pop-up shop.

Rhona Patterson explained: “We haven’t got the former TSB running yet as a pop-up shop and still working on things in the background.

“The unit has quite a potential for different businesses.

“We haven’t changed the layout of the former TSB.

“The last tenant had a partition up, however it would be easy to open it up for a bigger space.

“At the moment, we are finding out what people are looking for in terms of space.”

People interested in Keith pop-up shops can contact them on mail@inkeith.com.

