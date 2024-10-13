How Elgin’s historic Drill Hall in Cooper Park will inspire new generation of learners in £4.8million education project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Elgin’s historic Drill Hall in Cooper Park will inspire new generation of learners in £4.8million education project

It is hoped the Cooper Park landmark will encourage more local youngsters to pursue careers in science, maths and engineering.

By David Mackay
Exterior of Drill Hall in Elgin.
The Drill Hall is now part of Elgin Library in Cooper Park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Elgin’s Drill Hall in Cooper Park will be at the heart of a £4.8million education project to inspire a new generation of learners, it has been confirmed.

The former military building, which dates from 1908, was previously the headquarters of local battalions.

Today the striking landmark is linked to the more modern Elgin Library while also being used for storage.

However, now it is due to get a major revamp as part of an ambitious Stem learning project to nurture a passion for science, technology, engineering and maths amongst youngsters.

Vision for Elgin’s Drill Hall

The Drill Hall will be at the heart of Moray Council’s ambition to create a new generation of Stem learners.

Blueprints published by the local authority have revealed interactive exhibitions and experiences and space for children, teachers and families to conduct hands-on experiments will be inside.

Experts from Glasgow Science Centre and York-based Unusual Projects will work with Moray Council on the final designs.

Artist impression of Stem centre design for Drill Hall.
An early concept design for the new interior of the Drill Hall. Image: Moray Council

Case studies from Dundee Science Centre and similar facilities in Oxford, Stevenage and the Highlands have been examined for initial ideas.

Initial work is expected to begin next month. A building warrant has been approved this week to create meeting rooms, officers, stores and toilets.

Excess books and storage racks currently housed in the Drill Hall will be moved. Library staff currently using the building will also be relocated to a temporary workspace.

The main construction work is expected to begin in January.

Milbuies Country Park, Buckie and Forres also part of education project

The Drill Hall will be at the heart of a project to open the eyes of children from three to eight years old to the possibilities of careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Moray Council is leading the £4.8million project, which is receiving £3.5million of Scottish Government support through the Moray Growth Deal.

Leanchoil Hospital exterior
Leanchoil Hospital in Forres will also be used in the project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Drill Hall in Elgin is the first phase of the vision. However, the project also includes a mobile facility that can visit schools and community halls as well as an outdoor element and services in Buckie and Forres.

It is expected that the outdoor element could be opened on common good land at Milbuies Country Park south of Elgin in 2026/27.

Meanwhile, it is hoped the former Leanchoil Hospital in Forres could house an outreach service there from 2027/28.

And a vacant hall above Buckie Library has been identified for a similar facility from 2028/29.

