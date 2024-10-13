How Elgin’s historic Drill Hall in Cooper Park will inspire new generation of learners in £4.8million education project

Elgin’s Drill Hall in Cooper Park will be at the heart of a £4.8million education project to inspire a new generation of learners, it has been confirmed.

The former military building, which dates from 1908, was previously the headquarters of local battalions.

Today the striking landmark is linked to the more modern Elgin Library while also being used for storage.

However, now it is due to get a major revamp as part of an ambitious Stem learning project to nurture a passion for science, technology, engineering and maths amongst youngsters.

Vision for Elgin’s Drill Hall

The Drill Hall will be at the heart of Moray Council’s ambition to create a new generation of Stem learners.

Blueprints published by the local authority have revealed interactive exhibitions and experiences and space for children, teachers and families to conduct hands-on experiments will be inside.

Experts from Glasgow Science Centre and York-based Unusual Projects will work with Moray Council on the final designs.

Case studies from Dundee Science Centre and similar facilities in Oxford, Stevenage and the Highlands have been examined for initial ideas.

Initial work is expected to begin next month. A building warrant has been approved this week to create meeting rooms, officers, stores and toilets.

Excess books and storage racks currently housed in the Drill Hall will be moved. Library staff currently using the building will also be relocated to a temporary workspace.

The main construction work is expected to begin in January.

Milbuies Country Park, Buckie and Forres also part of education project

The Drill Hall will be at the heart of a project to open the eyes of children from three to eight years old to the possibilities of careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Moray Council is leading the £4.8million project, which is receiving £3.5million of Scottish Government support through the Moray Growth Deal.

The Drill Hall in Elgin is the first phase of the vision. However, the project also includes a mobile facility that can visit schools and community halls as well as an outdoor element and services in Buckie and Forres.

It is expected that the outdoor element could be opened on common good land at Milbuies Country Park south of Elgin in 2026/27.

Meanwhile, it is hoped the former Leanchoil Hospital in Forres could house an outreach service there from 2027/28.

And a vacant hall above Buckie Library has been identified for a similar facility from 2028/29.

