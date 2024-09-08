Latest on Gordon and MacPhail’s big South Street project and learning centre for Elgin Library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest on Gordon and MacPhail’s big South Street project and learning centre for Elgin Library

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Gordon and MacPhail's South Street building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Gordon and MacPhail's South Street building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy this week’s read which is packed with interesting plans.

This week, Edinvale farm near Dallas was given the go-ahead to build a new shop.

Meanwhile, the latest was revealed on Gordon and MacPhail’s transformation of their South Street building.

And we have the next steps towards a new business at Elgin Business Park and a major development in the refurbishment of Elgin Town Hall.

But first, we look at the plans for a discovery centre to inspire kids inside Elgin Library as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

SUBMITTED: New facilities at Elgin Library

Elgin Library.

As part of the Moray Growth Deal, Moray Council wants to raise the aspirations of children aged 3-8 in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Now the local authority have lodged a building warrant to develop an early years STEM discovery centre and community learning hub within Elgin Library at Cooper Park.

The new facility will also include stores, toilets, offices and meeting rooms.

Building papers have revealed the construction of the new centre will cost £664,450.

Concept drawings.
What the new facility could look like.

SUBMITTED: Gordon and MacPhail’s South Street building transformation

Gordon & MacPhail building currently being transformed into tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In December 2022, we first exclusively revealed Gordon & MacPhail wanted to carry out a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Around two years on, scaffolding is still up on the iconic building.

Whisky bosses previously hoped to reopen this year.

However, it looks unlikely at the moment.

Our coverage as plans for the transformation of the South Street shop into whisky experience were revealed.

Now the whisky giants wants to replace the sash and case timber windows and rainwater goods.

The conduits will channel rainwater from the roof of a building including gutters, downpipes, hopper heads and scuppers.

Gordon & MacPhail new frontage.

In the meantime, the firm has been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

The Gordon & MacPhail whisky shop on Elgin High Street.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Town Hall redevelopment moves closer

Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
Audiences will instead enter Elgin Town Hall through a new extension as part of the plans. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

This week saw new images of the redeveloped Elgin Town Hall released as final plans for the major project were submitted.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences instead entering through an extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will instead be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

If approved, work on the project is expected to begin early next year with audiences only returning to Elgin Town Hall in 2027.

You can read more about the project HERE.

SUBMITTED: Next step for new home for industrial supplies firm with £6m turnover

The site at the Elgin Business Park where the new building will go.

In April 2022, we reported on how MacGregor Industrial Supplies wanted to build a new branch at Elgin Business Park.

Later the same year, planning permission was approved for a new showroom, warehouse and workshop building at site 17 for MacGregor Industrial Supplies.

It will replace their existing Elgin Perimeter Road site.

What the showroom warehouse and workshop could look like at Elgin Business Park.

New home at Elgin Business Park after seven-year search for bigger premises

Current Elgin store for MacGregor Industrial Supplies. Image: Google Maps.

The firm’s current Elgin Perimeter Road site opened in 2008 and serves a wide range of industries and customers across the north-east.

It is now over capacity.

Directors previously said bigger premises were needed as the firm has gone from scratch to a turnover in excess of £6m.

They say the new building will allow expansion and more customer and staff parking.

Now building papers reveal the development could cost around £6,792,500.

APPROVED: New shop at Edinvale farm

The current honesty shop at Edinvale farm.

Edinvale farm at Dallas has run a small “honesty shop” for around three years.

The products are nestled inside a timber shed near the driveway to the farmhouse, with a mix of fresh and chilled produce.

Jock Gibson pictured at Edinvale, Dallas.

Now owners Jock and Fiona Gibson have been given permission to build a larger farm shop in a field to the south-east of the couple’s garden.

The new shop would continue to operate on a self-service basis by the use of vending machines.

Meanwhile, the building will sell produce both from the farm and local producers.

A self-service coffee machine will be set up for cyclists and passersby to get hot and cold drinks and snacks.

There will be seating too.

Drawing impression of new farm shop at Edinvale. Image: Susan Longmuir Architect

Why is this new shop needed?

The farm owners previously said the shop is needed as locals are having to travel to Forres or Elgin for food shops.

And 13 comments of support were lodged to planners.

One local said the shop is exactly what is needed.

The unnamed 80-year-old supported the plans adding: “The nearest shop is around nine miles away.

“I’m in a blackspot for a dial a bus.

“A shop is definitely needed and all supermarket deliveries are unreliable.”

APPROVED: Keith office to flat

Innes Property Management will turn an office into a studio flat in the Keith town centre.

For a number of decades, C.A Innes Plumbing used the building at 44 Regent Street as their base.

However the business no longer needs the office space.

The former office in Keith.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £12,000 transformation into much needed low-cost residential accommodation.

Colin Thompson Chartered Architect represented the applicant in the planning process.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Conversation