Latest on Gordon and MacPhail’s big South Street project and learning centre for Elgin Library

This week, Edinvale farm near Dallas was given the go-ahead to build a new shop.

Meanwhile, the latest was revealed on Gordon and MacPhail’s transformation of their South Street building.

And we have the next steps towards a new business at Elgin Business Park and a major development in the refurbishment of Elgin Town Hall.

But first, we look at the plans for a discovery centre to inspire kids inside Elgin Library as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

SUBMITTED: New facilities at Elgin Library

As part of the Moray Growth Deal, Moray Council wants to raise the aspirations of children aged 3-8 in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

Now the local authority have lodged a building warrant to develop an early years STEM discovery centre and community learning hub within Elgin Library at Cooper Park.

The new facility will also include stores, toilets, offices and meeting rooms.

Building papers have revealed the construction of the new centre will cost £664,450.

SUBMITTED: Gordon and MacPhail’s South Street building transformation

In December 2022, we first exclusively revealed Gordon & MacPhail wanted to carry out a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Around two years on, scaffolding is still up on the iconic building.

Whisky bosses previously hoped to reopen this year.

However, it looks unlikely at the moment.

Now the whisky giants wants to replace the sash and case timber windows and rainwater goods.

The conduits will channel rainwater from the roof of a building including gutters, downpipes, hopper heads and scuppers.

In the meantime, the firm has been operating a temporary retail shop at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

The unit has previously been home to stores like JJB Sports and BrightHouse.

SUBMITTED: Elgin Town Hall redevelopment moves closer

This week saw new images of the redeveloped Elgin Town Hall released as final plans for the major project were submitted.

Changes to the much-loved venue include audiences instead entering through an extension to be built looking onto the Lossiemouth road.

The current entrance area will instead be converted into a bar with a new rehearsal space established on the A96 side of the building.

If approved, work on the project is expected to begin early next year with audiences only returning to Elgin Town Hall in 2027.

SUBMITTED: Next step for new home for industrial supplies firm with £6m turnover

In April 2022, we reported on how MacGregor Industrial Supplies wanted to build a new branch at Elgin Business Park.

Later the same year, planning permission was approved for a new showroom, warehouse and workshop building at site 17 for MacGregor Industrial Supplies.

It will replace their existing Elgin Perimeter Road site.

New home at Elgin Business Park after seven-year search for bigger premises

The firm’s current Elgin Perimeter Road site opened in 2008 and serves a wide range of industries and customers across the north-east.

It is now over capacity.

Directors previously said bigger premises were needed as the firm has gone from scratch to a turnover in excess of £6m.

They say the new building will allow expansion and more customer and staff parking.

Now building papers reveal the development could cost around £6,792,500.

APPROVED: New shop at Edinvale farm

Edinvale farm at Dallas has run a small “honesty shop” for around three years.

The products are nestled inside a timber shed near the driveway to the farmhouse, with a mix of fresh and chilled produce.

Now owners Jock and Fiona Gibson have been given permission to build a larger farm shop in a field to the south-east of the couple’s garden.

The new shop would continue to operate on a self-service basis by the use of vending machines.

Meanwhile, the building will sell produce both from the farm and local producers.

A self-service coffee machine will be set up for cyclists and passersby to get hot and cold drinks and snacks.

There will be seating too.

Why is this new shop needed?

The farm owners previously said the shop is needed as locals are having to travel to Forres or Elgin for food shops.

And 13 comments of support were lodged to planners.

One local said the shop is exactly what is needed.

The unnamed 80-year-old supported the plans adding: “The nearest shop is around nine miles away.

“I’m in a blackspot for a dial a bus.

“A shop is definitely needed and all supermarket deliveries are unreliable.”

APPROVED: Keith office to flat

Innes Property Management will turn an office into a studio flat in the Keith town centre.

For a number of decades, C.A Innes Plumbing used the building at 44 Regent Street as their base.

However the business no longer needs the office space.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £12,000 transformation into much needed low-cost residential accommodation.

Colin Thompson Chartered Architect represented the applicant in the planning process.

