All you need to know about the Elgin Christmas light switch-on

Here's everything you need to know about the busiest day of the year for Elgin's town centre.

By Ena Saracevic
People gathered to watch the elgin christmas lights switch on
The Elgin Christmas light switch-on is next month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It’s almost the time of year when hundreds flock to Elgin town centre to watch the town shimmer in Christmas lights.

Elgin BID promises the popular High Street event, on November 23, will be a ‘magical’ night for all.

The organisers said: “Kick off the festive season with a spectacular evening of holiday cheer at our Christmas lights switch-on event!

“Immerse yourself in the enchanting atmosphere of our Christmas market, where you can find unique gifts, delicious treats, and festive decorations.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Elgin Christmas Lights Switch-On.

Santa and his reindeer at Elgin Christmas lights switch on
Santa will be making a special appearance on the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

When is the Elgin Christmas lights switch-on?

The free event, on November 23, will begin at 10am on the Elgin Plainstones on the High Street – though the lights will be turned on much later in the day.

Santa’s post office will be open from 10am to 1pm to allow time for little ones to send their letters to the North Pole.

From 2pm to 4pm, children will then get the chance to visit Santa’s grotto for a special meet-and-greet with the man himself.

Later in the day, one lucky person will switch the Christmas lights on at 4.30pm.

A young boy and mother switching on the Elgin Christmas lights
It’s a tradition for someone to hit the button which will switch on the Christmas lights. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

What else will be on offer at the Elgin Christmas lights switch-on?

Ahead of the switch-on, there will be live entertainment.

For younger guests, there will be a dedicated games area which Elgin BID say will be packed with ‘fun and festive’ activities.

One of the rides at the Elgin Christmas market
One of the rides at the Christmas market. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two people playing trombones
There will be a variety of performances from locals. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What vendors will be at the market?

There will be a range of food vendors selling everything from steak pies to sweet treats.

Isle Of Skye Baking Company will be one of many vendors selling food on the day.

Their stock includes cakes, traybakes, shortbread and gluten-free products.

There will also be a range of seafood including crab, lobster and shellfish.

A variety of jams and preserves will be for sale, as well as classic Scottish tablet.

Highland Premier Meats will be selling beef, lamb, chicken, steak and mince pies.

Aberdeenshire-based business Pork Fae the Park will also be at the market.

Elgin Christmas lights and market
The lights switch-on is next month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

There will be plenty of potential gifts on offer. While specific vendors still need to be confirmed, it’s expected there will be plants, shrubs and flowers plus soaps and skincare products.

There will also be leatherwork products and wood-crafted whisky barrels on sale, plus wreaths and festive decorations.

Where can I park on the day?

If you’re going to park your car earlier in the day, ensure that you do not leave it on the pavement. 

For the lights switch-on, many locals park their cars at Lossie Green and then walk over to the High Street to see the lights switch-on.

Other car parks closer to the town include Moray Street, North Port, Batchen Lane and the St Giles Centre car park.

Several bus routes provide easy access to the town centre.

