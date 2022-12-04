Meet the 16-year-old farmer who has launched his own butchery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Meet the 16-year-old farmer who has launched his own butchery

By Karla Sinclair
December 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 12:09 pm
William Duncan Auchnie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
William Duncan Auchnie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

William Duncan Auchnie received his first pigs when he was just seven.

“They were a birthday present,”  said the now 16-year-old, who resides in Drummuir. “It was three Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs.”

Born into farming, William has always enjoyed the lifestyle and had a keen interest in growing his own food from a young age.

“I love the farming life as there are no boundaries rearing my own stock, especially in the rare breed sector,” he added.

One of William’s British Landacre cross piglets. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

William recently started his own business, Pork Fae The Park, which sells a range of pork-based products across the north-east and Moray.

Pork Fae The Park

Pork Fae The Park, which was launched in October, is a business comprising a farm in Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire, and a Drummuir-based butchery.

It is headed by William, whose role includes everything from packing produce to feeding the pigs.

Products include original pork sausages, pork shoulder roast, gigot roasts, pork chops, pork loin chops, boneless pork steaks, pork ribs, pork belly, and pork sausage rolls.

There are currently 67 piglets at the Rothienorman farm. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The business also offers homegrown pork boxes in two sizes, medium and large. They feature all of the above and are priced at approximately £100 and £200 – depending on the weight of the pig.

The British Landrace cross pigs are reared at the Rothienorman farm. William currently has five breeding sows, a boar, and 67 younger pigs that “are in the stages of getting fattened”.

Field to fork

William went on to say: “Our sows stay outdoors through the summer to enjoy the sun and graze on fresh grass daily. They will have their litters that are due in the summer outdoors.

“This is beneficial as it is minimising the risk of disease and the piglets absorb many different vitamins and minerals through the soil preventing us from vaccinating them, and they also forage on variations of plants and grasses that they might come across.”

The feed is supplied by East Coast Viners near Stonehaven after being advised on which feed is best for the animals in every stage of their growth.

William launched Pork Fae The Park in October. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Between two and five whole pigs are butchered per week at their Rothienorman butchery.

“The fattening pigs are reared outdoors to the weight of 100kg,” William added.

“At this state they are roughly six months old, then they are sent to Millers of Speyside, the abattoir in Grantown on Spey, before being sent back to us to butcher and pack at our on-farm butchery facility.”

Family affair

Produce by Pork Fae The Park is sold through Highland Premier Country Meats, a mobile butchers van service run by William’s mum, Anne.

It has been on the road for around four years serving a range of towns and villages in Aberdeenshire and Moray, selling the family’s quality home-reared beef, lamb, and pork cuts.

William’s dad, Wull, has farmed cattle and sheep for three decades.

The young entrepreneur said: “It’s exciting. I’m looking forward to the future.

The business is based on a farm in Rothienorman. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

“We’re planning more boxes of all homegrown produce off our own farm.

“My aspirations are to grow the business further and share the great taste of the produce.”

For more information, visit Pork Fae The Park on Facebook or email wdauchnie@icloud.com

