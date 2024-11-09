What does Gordon Castle’s head gardener Ed Bollom do on his ideal weekend? It involves spoons…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

What does Gordon Castle’s head gardener Ed Bollom do on his ideal weekend? It involves spoons…

The weekend is a time to relax and recharge for Ed Bollom, but that doesn't stop him going outdoors as much as he can.

Ed Bollom, head gardener at Gordon Castle's walled garden, shares how he switches off from his physical job at the weekend. Image: Ed Bollom
By Lauren Taylor

As head gardener at Gordon Castle’s walled garden, Ed Bollom spends his week working outside and surrounded by nature.

By the time Friday comes around the dad of two is left feeling physically tired and needing some time to switch off.

But this doesn’t stop Ed from getting outdoors as much as he can over the weekend, although he confessed that he doesn’t spend a lot of time in his own garden…

“My wife Anna is sort of the head gardener at home,” he chuckles. “We’ve got a lovely garden and Anna does pretty much all of that because the last thing I want to do is spend more time weeding or mowing.

“It’s nice to do something completely different.”

Ed working in the walled garden. Image: Ed Bollom

He has worked in gardens for more than 20 years, and has been at the walled garden in Gordon Castle for 10 years now. But, in December he will leave his position to start up a gardening business with his wife — Anna and Ed Bollom Gardens.

Ed’s favourite local hills and forests for the ideal Saturday stroll

For the dad-of-two, spending Friday night eating a nice meal with his family is the best way to start the weekend — even if it’s just fish and chips from the local chipper.

But on Saturdays, he loves walking, no matter the weather, and enjoys heading out into the Cairngorms to explore Abernethy forest and the hills around Grantown.

Ed’s family joining him on a walk. Image: Ed Bollom

But, he says Moray’s Ben Rinnes is one of his favourite hills, because it’s “not too big, and you get the most amazing view”.

“It’s not really high, but it’s quite steep,” he said. “It’s sort of short and painful, but it’s doable. The kids have been up a couple of times and they seem to enjoy it.”

One of the photographs Ed has taken during his walks. Image: Ed Bollom

Whenever he is out walking he is sure to take his mirrorless Nikon camera with him. Ed spends a lot of time photographing the walled garden, but his true passion lies in capturing Scottish landscapes.

If he’s not rambling up hills, he’s out with his family enjoying the Winding Walk in Fochabers or walking somewhere along the Moray Coast like Roseisle, Cullen, or Findhorn.

Ed with his two children Amelia (nine) and Freddy (11). Image: Ed Bollom

“It’s a lovely part of the world,” he added. “What’s great about the east side is that normally we get really quite good weather. And you don’t get the midgies.”

Getting out in nature is ‘best way to destress’

Ed also loves wild camping, although he admits he doesn’t get to go as often as he’d like.

“I love going out with as little equipment as possible,” Ed explained. “Sometimes it’s just a hammock, a tarp and a sleeping bag.

Ed’s wild camping set up. Image: Ed Bollom

“I find the best way to sort of level my head and destress is to get out into nature. It’s all very managed in the walled garden, it’s eight acres so it’s enormous and every inch of it is planned.

“It’s nice to go out somewhere where nature is in control.”

His “adventurous” daughter Amelie sometimes joins him on his travels too, and he explained the nine-year-old likes having a little fire, cooking tea outdoors and sleeping out too.

Meanhwile, his son Freddy is “obsessed with football”, and the pair follow the Fochabers Rockets and Aberdeen FC.

Ed finds carving spoons a ‘mindful’ task

But when he’s not enjoying the great outdoors, Ed spends his spare time, usually on a Sunday or on a dark wintry evening, carving spoons.

He picked up his rather unusual hobby around 10 years ago and says it combines his interest in wild camping with being creative.

The walled garden has around 600 fruit trees that get pruned every year, so he’s always finding interesting shapes and sizes of wood with nice patterns in the grain.

Some of the spoons Ed has carved over his weekends. Image: Ed Bollom

“I’ve got access to all this material,” he explained. “So I think that’s something that prompted me — I wanted to do something with all this wood that otherwise would go on the compost heap or burn pile.”

His daughter wants to learn the skill too, but Ed admitted he’s “terrified of giving her a sharp knife”. So for now, his hobby is still a way to destress and take his mind off things.

The sharp tools he uses. Image: Ed Bollom

Ed added: “It’s not too physically demanding. I just focus on the one thing and I’m not thinking about all the problems in the walled garden, or what we’re going to grow next year, or any of that stuff.

“But it’s kind of a mindful thing, just enough so you have to think about it, and distract you from everything else, not too complicated so it’s not stressful at all.”

Conversation