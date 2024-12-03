Warnings Forres church will be put up for sale this month without surge of interest in community ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Warnings Forres church will be put up for sale this month without surge of interest in community ownership

St Laurence Church is due to hold its last service at the end of the month.

By David Mackay
St Laurence Church in Forres exterior.
Churches have stood on the site of the current St Laurence Church in Forres since the 13th Century. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Warnings have been issued that a project to avoid St Laurence Church in Forres being boarded up risks being abandoned.

The landmark place of worship has stood in the heart of the Moray town for more than 100 years.

However, it now faces an uncertain future after the Church of Scotland confirmed it would close as part of budget cuts.

A campaign has been launched to try and pull together community activists to spearhead a project to find a new role for the striking building.

Interior of St Laurence Church.
Inside St Laurence Church. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A range of 10 possible options have been compiled including a soft play centre, cultural heritage centre, games hall and science museum.

However, it has now been confirmed the church will be put up for sale on the open market at the end of the year. Unless, that is, there is a surge of interest in community ownership.

How to help save St Laurence Church

St Laurence Church is due to close its doors for the last time after its final service at the end of this month.

TSI Moray has been working with the Church of Scotland to establish a working group to take forward an option for the building.

They say that talks have generated enthusiasm and “numerous ideas” for the stunning building. However, more volunteers are required for the project.

Edward Fitsell standing in St Laurence Church with stained glass windows behind.
Edward Fitsell, social enterprise development officer at TSI Moray. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Officials say that while enthusiastic volunteers have pledged support for community ownership of St Laurence Church, more with the skillset required for the huge undertaking of taking on the building and securing funding are needed.

Edward Fitsell is social enterprise development officer at TSI Moray.

He said: “We’ve seen a significant amount of enthusiasm for St Laurence Church to be taken into community ownership.

“We now urgently need skilled members of the community to come forward to help make this a reality.”

What Forres church could be used as

The stunning architectural features of St Laurence Church in Forres were valued by locals throughout a consultation.

The following options have been put forward as potential uses as part of a community ownership project to avoid a sale on the open market. 

  • Mixed-use community and arts hub
  • Cultural heritage and history/tourism centre
  • Cafe and restaurant
  • Children’s play facility and soft play area
  • Music venue for emerging talent
  • Celebrant venue
  • Games hall for sport and leisure
  • Science museum
  • Hotel or high-quality housing
  • Youth cafe with flexible working from home space

Those interested in joining the working group  for St Laurence Church should contact Edward Fitsell at TSI Moray by Thursday by e-mailing info@tsimoray.org.uk

Read more from Forres

Conversation