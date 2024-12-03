Warnings Forres church will be put up for sale this month without surge of interest in community ownership

Warnings have been issued that a project to avoid St Laurence Church in Forres being boarded up risks being abandoned.

The landmark place of worship has stood in the heart of the Moray town for more than 100 years.

However, it now faces an uncertain future after the Church of Scotland confirmed it would close as part of budget cuts.

A campaign has been launched to try and pull together community activists to spearhead a project to find a new role for the striking building.

A range of 10 possible options have been compiled including a soft play centre, cultural heritage centre, games hall and science museum.

However, it has now been confirmed the church will be put up for sale on the open market at the end of the year. Unless, that is, there is a surge of interest in community ownership.

How to help save St Laurence Church

St Laurence Church is due to close its doors for the last time after its final service at the end of this month.

TSI Moray has been working with the Church of Scotland to establish a working group to take forward an option for the building.

They say that talks have generated enthusiasm and “numerous ideas” for the stunning building. However, more volunteers are required for the project.

Officials say that while enthusiastic volunteers have pledged support for community ownership of St Laurence Church, more with the skillset required for the huge undertaking of taking on the building and securing funding are needed.

Edward Fitsell is social enterprise development officer at TSI Moray.

He said: “We’ve seen a significant amount of enthusiasm for St Laurence Church to be taken into community ownership.

“We now urgently need skilled members of the community to come forward to help make this a reality.”

What Forres church could be used as

The stunning architectural features of St Laurence Church in Forres were valued by locals throughout a consultation.

The following options have been put forward as potential uses as part of a community ownership project to avoid a sale on the open market.

Mixed-use community and arts hub

Cultural heritage and history/tourism centre

Cafe and restaurant

Children’s play facility and soft play area

Music venue for emerging talent

Celebrant venue

Games hall for sport and leisure

Science museum

Hotel or high-quality housing

Youth cafe with flexible working from home space

Those interested in joining the working group for St Laurence Church should contact Edward Fitsell at TSI Moray by Thursday by e-mailing info@tsimoray.org.uk

