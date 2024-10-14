How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business

For around 10 years, Andrew Gentleman worked in industrial cleaning offshore.

In 2006, he wanted a change, so he took the plunge into the business world through the creation of City Cleaning Services.

In 2020, he decided to sell up.

But only a year later, he decided to set up Clean 4 Me with a laundry service at 40 South Street.

Clean 4 Me in Elgin has a range of clients

The firm’s clients includes distilleries, big businesses and AirBnB’s across the region and beyond.

He also employs 60 people.

It has certainly been an eventful journey for Andrew.

Andrew said: “I used to work offshore doing industrial cleaning and then I thought I needed a change.

“When the reach and wash pole system came out, I got into window cleaning.

“It grew from there and I built up the business which was City Cleaning Services.

“I ended up selling it as I wanted to try something different.

“In the meantime, I kept a few contracts to keep me ticking over.”

Why did he go back into business?

However, soon he found himself starting a business once again.

This time, he wanted to do something different.

The growth has also led to a vintage and retro clothing store Retro Carmelite in Banff too.

He explained: “I found myself starting again and I wanted to explore something new.

“I had a unit at the Elgin Business Centre and already having an ironing service, I thought why not start a laundry.

“The laundry on South Street had closed, so I took it over and moved to the town centre rather than the industrial estate.

“Then I built it up and opened a shop in Banff and took on an office in Caledonian House.”

Last year, he took on Hendersons Decorators Rothes’ cleaning division which grew his workforce.

He added: “Chris and Julie Henderson reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in taking over their cleaning division so they could concentrate on the painting side of their business.

“I saw this as a fantastic opportunity to expand my own business, and my payroll more than doubled as a result.

“I was genuinely thankful for this chance.”

What are the challenges?

For Andrew, the biggest challenge is the business rates.

Business rates are a property tax on commercial properties that are collected by councils on behalf of the Scottish Government.

He faces a £4,432.20 bill for the South Street shop coupled with £500 for a parking spot behind the premises.

And rates for a Banff shop and office space at Caledonian House in Elgin all add up.

Andrew said: “The hardest thing is certainly the business rates.

“I have rates for the South Street shop, even for a parking spot and my Banff shop.

“And for office space too, which I didn’t know about as I thought when I rented the space, I would be only having one price for rates.”

Meanwhile, he can find it hard to recruit people for jobs.

He added: “I find it easier to get the work than to find staff, which has been a nightmare.

“When I first started, I had lots of people applying, but after Covid, things changed.

“It’s made people rethink whether they want to work full-time or part-time, with many dropping down to fewer hours.”

Future of Clean 4 Me and Elgin

Andrew is focused on ensuring the business continues to be a successful one.

He added: “My future plans are to keep the business going well.

“I always look for new opportunities and ideas to take it in a different direction.

“I have a great squad of staff who worked with me.”

He would like to see the front of empty shops tidied up to look better.

Andrew added: “Elgin has some cracking shops here.

“I like being based in the town centre as it is like Albert Square, as a place where you know everyone.

“I hate seeing the empty shops looking run down.

“It would be great to see them cleaned up and have signs similar to what has been done with Grant Lodge on the frontage.

“Also, like everything, people in Elgin scream out for something but don’t support it when it arrives.

“You have to support local businesses.”

