How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business

Clean 4 Me's Andrew Gentleman lifts the lid on the eventful journey and reveals the biggest challenge of owning an business.

Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

For around 10 years, Andrew Gentleman worked in industrial cleaning offshore.

In 2006, he wanted a change, so he took the plunge into the business world through the creation of City Cleaning Services.

In 2020, he decided to sell up.

But only a year later, he decided to set up Clean 4 Me with a laundry service at 40 South Street.

Andrew Gentleman is happy about his business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Clean 4 Me in Elgin has a range of clients

The firm’s clients includes distilleries, big businesses and AirBnB’s across the region and beyond.

He also employs 60 people.

It has certainly been an eventful journey for Andrew.

Clean 4 Me pictured. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Andrew said: “I used to work offshore doing industrial cleaning and then I thought I needed a change.

“When the reach and wash pole system came out, I got into window cleaning.

“It grew from there and I built up the business which was City Cleaning Services.

“I ended up selling it as I wanted to try something different.

“In the meantime, I kept a few contracts to keep me ticking over.”

Why did he go back into business?

However, soon he found himself starting a business once again.

This time, he wanted to do something different.

The growth has also led to a vintage and retro clothing store Retro Carmelite in Banff too.

Retro Carmelite in Banff.

He explained: “I found myself starting again and I wanted to explore something new.

“I had a unit at the Elgin Business Centre and already having an ironing service, I thought why not start a laundry.

“The laundry on South Street had closed, so I took it over and moved to the town centre rather than the industrial estate.

“Then I built it up and opened a shop in Banff and took on an office in Caledonian House.”

Some of clothing that has been dropped for cleaning.

Last year, he took on Hendersons Decorators Rothes’ cleaning division which grew his workforce.

He added: “Chris and Julie Henderson reached out to me and asked if I would be interested in taking over their cleaning division so they could concentrate on the painting side of their business.

“I saw this as a fantastic opportunity to expand my own business, and my payroll more than doubled as a result.

“I was genuinely thankful for this chance.”

One of the employees working away. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What are the challenges?

Andrew Gentleman inside the South Street premises. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For Andrew, the biggest challenge is the business rates.

Business rates are a property tax on commercial properties that are collected by councils on behalf of the Scottish Government.

He faces a £4,432.20 bill for the South Street shop coupled with £500 for a parking spot behind the premises.

And rates for a Banff shop and office space at Caledonian House in Elgin all add up.

Andrew Gentleman says there is challenges.

Andrew said: “The hardest thing is certainly the business rates.

“I have rates for the South Street shop, even for a parking spot and my Banff shop.

“And for office space too, which I didn’t know about as I thought when I rented the space, I would be only having one price for rates.”

Meanwhile, he can find it hard to recruit people for jobs.

He added: “I find it easier to get the work than to find staff, which has been a nightmare.

“When I first started, I had lots of people applying, but after Covid, things changed.

“It’s made people rethink whether they want to work full-time or part-time, with many dropping down to fewer hours.”

Future of Clean 4 Me and Elgin

Andrew Gentleman pictured outside the South Street shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Andrew is focused on ensuring the business continues to be a successful one.

He added: “My future plans are to keep the business going well.

“I always look for new opportunities and ideas to take it in a different direction.

“I have a great squad of staff who worked with me.”

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He would like to see the front of empty shops tidied up to look better.

Andrew added: “Elgin has some cracking shops here.

“I like being based in the town centre as it is like Albert Square, as a place where you know everyone.

“I hate seeing the empty shops looking run down.

“It would be great to see them cleaned up and have signs similar to what has been done with Grant Lodge on the frontage.

“Also, like everything, people in Elgin scream out for something but don’t support it when it arrives.

“You have to support local businesses.”

Read more about more Elgin businesses

More from Moray

Burger King sign.
Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in…
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
Man tries to strap down hay bales on A96
Tractor sheds it load on A96 near Elgin
2
Samuel Bliss was caught doing 125mph on his motorbike on the A96 Picture shows; Samuel Bliss. unknown. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Elgin biker clocked at 125mph gets one year ban from roads
Exterior of Drill Hall in Elgin.
How Elgin's historic Drill Hall in Cooper Park will inspire new generation of learners…
Street view of Bridgend in Buckie
Cannabis cultivation found within Buckie property
A nursing sow bore the brunt of Rafal Palinkiewicz's beating.
Forres farmworker admits vicious attack on pig
The road was closed for 12 hours while police carried out enquiries. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
German man in court on danger driving charge after motorcyclist seriously hurt
Collage of Inverness and Elgin with Uber app on phone.
Uber taking bookings in Inverness and Elgin: Is firm considering a move?
3

Conversation