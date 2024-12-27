Forres welcomed 11 new shops in 2024 as business owners say town is ‘great place to be’

Forres is experiencing a business boom as 11 new shops have opened their doors over the last 12 months.

Over the past year, 11 new businesses opened on the High Street.

This is while several others have decided to expand, or are in the stages of preparing to open.

These new businesses include a boutique, a kilt hire shop, a convenience store – and even a shop that promotes eco-friendly recycling.

Gill and Weller de Oliveira made a name for themselves running the café at Logie Steading for 12 years.

Despite their whirlwind success, the couple shut up shop in February 2022 to spend more time with their three children and figure out their next move.

In March, the powerhouse couple opened a new takeaway cafe in Forres called The Olive Tree Kitchen.

‘Eco-friendly’ Tolbooth Street shop opens doors

This year, Fiona Gibson opened a new shop in Tolbooth Street with the aim of helping the community reduce plastic waste.

The Old Market Refillery opened on December 6 following months of refurbishment.

Mrs Gibson’s husband, Jock, owns the well-known shop next door called Macbeth’s Butchers.

Speaking to Forres Local, Jock said: “Forres is a great place to be at the moment; there is a real buzz about it, and it has given us the confidence in investing in both our butchery and our new refill store and micro-bakery.

“What is really nice is that there are so many independent and unique businesses that are offering something different and help put Forres on the map of places to go.”

Babalu owner Laura Hanson added: “I’m super excited about all the new businesses.

“Forres feels alive. It will hopefully become a shopping destination for visitors from afar.

“The future of Forres looks bright.”

11 new businesses open in town centre

Moray Chamber of Commerce’s annual report showed that, in a league table of new shops, the average across all other Moray towns is 1.5 while Forres is at 10 – which is also three times that in Elgin.

A spokesperson for Forres Local said: “Hardly a month goes by when we’re not reporting on a new outlet opening on the high street, a business moving to larger premises, or some other positive business news.”

Here are all the town centre businesses that opened their doors in 2024…