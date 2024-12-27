Forres welcomed 11 new shops in 2024 as business owners say town is ‘great place to be’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Forres welcomed 11 new shops in 2024 as business owners say town is ‘great place to be’

Forres has welcomed more new businesses compared to any other town in Moray.

By Ena Saracevic
A number of new shops have opened in the town centre this year. Image: Forres Local.
A number of new shops have opened in the town centre this year. Image: Forres Local.

Forres is experiencing a business boom as 11 new shops have opened their doors over the last 12 months.

Over the past year, 11 new businesses opened on the High Street.

This is while several others have decided to expand, or are in the stages of preparing to open.

These new businesses include a boutique, a kilt hire shop, a convenience store – and even a shop that promotes eco-friendly recycling.

The couple opened up a town centre shop earlier this year. Image: The Olive Tree Kitchen.

Gill and Weller de Oliveira made a name for themselves running the café at Logie Steading for 12 years.

Despite their whirlwind success, the couple shut up shop in February 2022 to spend more time with their three children and figure out their next move.

In March, the powerhouse couple opened a new takeaway cafe in Forres called The Olive Tree Kitchen.

‘Eco-friendly’ Tolbooth Street shop opens doors

This year, Fiona Gibson opened a new shop in Tolbooth Street with the aim of helping the community reduce plastic waste.

The Old Market Refillery opened on December 6 following months of refurbishment.

Mrs Gibson’s husband, Jock, owns the well-known shop next door called Macbeth’s Butchers.

Jock Gibson expanded his town centre shop. Image: Marc Hindley/Forres Local.

Speaking to Forres Local, Jock said: “Forres is a great place to be at the moment; there is a real buzz about it, and it has given us the confidence in investing in both our butchery and our new refill store and micro-bakery.

“What is really nice is that there are so many independent and unique businesses that are offering something different and help put Forres on the map of places to go.”

Babalu owner Laura Hanson added: “I’m super excited about all the new businesses.

“Forres feels alive. It will hopefully become a shopping destination for visitors from afar.

“The future of Forres looks bright.”

11 new businesses open in town centre

Moray Chamber of Commerce’s annual report showed that, in a league table of new shops, the average across all other Moray towns is 1.5 while Forres is at 10 – which is also three times that in Elgin.

A variety of new shops opened up on the High Street. Image: Forres Local.

A spokesperson for Forres Local said: “Hardly a month goes by when we’re not reporting on a new outlet opening on the high street, a business moving to larger premises, or some other positive business news.”

Here are all the town centre businesses that opened their doors in 2024…

  • Under the Leaves (January)
  • Banking Hub (February)
  • Identity Hair (March)
  • Olive Tree Kitchen (March)
  • Wee Beauties (April)
  • MacKenzie of Forres (September)
  • Carol Jayne Boutique (September)
  • Uly + Ro (November)
  • Washington (November)
  • Old Market Refillery (December)
  • UK Nails and Spa (December)

Conversation