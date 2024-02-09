Branching out: Forres butchers to open new venture next door to shop

The owners of a popular Forres butchers will give new life to vacant premises next door to their town centre shop.

Since 1996, Macbeth’s Butchers has operated at 11 Tolbooth Street.

Their retail shop is currently closed for a refurbishment.

However, the business is still delivering locally and preparing orders for collection.

Plans for property next door

Meanwhile, owners Jock and Fiona Gibson are also transforming the property at 7-9 Tolbooth Street into a refill store.

The new shop will be named the Old Market Refillery Shop.

Window notices have revealed the store will open soon.

The property was last used as a clothes shop.

Hopes for new refill shop

The new store will encourage shoppers to ditch single-use plastic.

Through refilling their own reusable containers with zero-waste supplies, from cereals to pasta, cleaning products and much more.

It is hoped it will increase footfall to other premises in the town centre too.

What do locals think of the plans?

Around four comments of support have been lodged to planners.

One local said the store will bring new business to Forres town centre and much needed focus on sustainable living.

One neighbour was delighted to support the plans adding: ” The refill store should bring welcome footfall to Forres and personally, I also look forward to shopping there.”

Another said it was “encouraging” to see Macbeth’s diversify into a refill store.

Who is Jock Gibson?

In 2007, Jock Gibson joined the family business Macbeth’s Butchers.

Around eight years later, he and his wife Fiona took over the running of the family Edinvale farm at Dallas too after the sudden deaths of his parents Michael and Susan.

Over the years, the butcher’s online presence and product offering has surged.

The butcher and beef and sheep farmer Mr Gibson runs 250 head of cattle raised only on grass and pasture.