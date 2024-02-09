Branching out: Forres butchers to open new venture next door to shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Branching out: Forres butchers to open new venture next door to shop

The butchers has been a popular fixture in the Forres town centre for years. Now they want to add something different to it.

By Sean McAngus
Jock Gibson of Macbeth’s in Forres will transform empty unit next door to the business.
Jock Gibson of Macbeth’s in Forres will transform empty unit next door to the business.

The owners of a popular Forres butchers will give new life to vacant premises next door to their town centre shop.

Since 1996, Macbeth’s Butchers has operated at 11 Tolbooth Street.

Their retail shop is currently closed for a refurbishment.

However, the business is still delivering locally and preparing orders for collection.

Old picture of Tolbooth Street in Forres. Image: Ray Mills

Plans for property next door

(Left) The unit earmarked for a new store and the current home of Macbeth’s Butchers nearby (right).

Meanwhile, owners Jock and Fiona Gibson are also transforming the property at 7-9 Tolbooth Street into a refill store.

The new shop will be named the Old Market Refillery Shop.

Window notices have revealed the store will open soon.

The property was last used as a clothes shop.

Elevations of new shop. Image: Susan Longmuir Architect

Hopes for new refill shop

The new store will encourage shoppers to ditch single-use plastic.

Through refilling their own reusable containers with zero-waste supplies, from cereals to pasta, cleaning products and much more.

It is hoped it will increase footfall to other premises in the town centre too.

What do locals think of the plans?

Around four comments of support have been lodged to planners.

One local said the store will bring new business to Forres town centre and much needed focus on sustainable living.

One neighbour was delighted to support the plans adding: ” The refill store should bring welcome footfall to Forres and personally, I also look forward to shopping there.”

Another said it was “encouraging” to see Macbeth’s diversify into a refill store.

Who is Jock Gibson?

Jock Gibson at Edinvale farm in Dallas.

In 2007, Jock Gibson joined the family business Macbeth’s Butchers.

Around eight years later, he and his wife Fiona took over the running of the family Edinvale farm at Dallas too after the sudden deaths of his parents Michael and Susan.

Over the years, the butcher’s online presence and product offering has surged.

The butcher and beef and sheep farmer Mr Gibson runs 250 head of cattle raised only on grass and pasture.

Jock Gibson pictured.
