Closing date revealed for St Giles store as company statement suggests they’re leaving Elgin for good

The Works, which sells a range of arts, crafts and books, is one of the tenants inside the St Giles Centre.

By Sean McAngus
Front door of St Giles Centre.
St Giles Centre.

A retail shop will leave Elgin before the St Giles Centre even closes its doors.

The Works sells arts, crafts and books inside the shopping centre.

A spokeswoman revealed the Elgin store will shut down on Friday, January 17.

The Works.

It is understood the retailer is unlikely to open another branch in Elgin.

For now, the firm is working to move their five staff members based in Elgin elsewhere.

The company’s nearest stores are in Inverness and Aberdeen.

Firm thanks customers

A spokeswoman for The Works said: “We can confirm that our Elgin store will cease trading on January 17 due to the closure of the St Giles Centre.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure and would like to thank customers for shopping with us at the Elgin store over the years.

“We are working to redeploy all team members and customers can continue to shop with us at one of our other stores in the wider area, as well as online at theworks.co.uk.”

Elgin High Street during the day.
Elgin High Street pictured.

Efforts have started to find new homes for the businesses set to be made homeless by the centre’s closure.

Book giants Waterstones say they are “doing everything” to remain open and trading in Elgin.

Meanwhile, Elgin Subway boss Liam Dalgarno previously revealed he is trying to find a new home for the business and jobs for his staff. 

