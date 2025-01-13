St Giles Centre closure: Which retailers want to stay in Elgin and which could be leaving?

The closure of the St Giles Centre has thrown the future of its stores into doubt and put dozens of jobs at risk.

Rallying calls have come for landlords to come forward to try and help retailers stay in Elgin to protect staff.

With just one week until the shopping centre shuts for good, some stores are already closing. Stock and equipment is being removed while they search for a new home.

However, some retailers have already confirmed they intend to shut permanently in Elgin.

It is understood that available town centre and retail park shop units are in short supply to help retain all the firms.

The Press and Journal has contacted all the businesses in the St Giles Centre to ask them whether they are looking for an alternative home in Elgin.

Landlords with available property that may suit any of the firms should contact Elgin Bid or Moray Chamber of Commerce.

Waterstones

The national book retailer is one of the most popular stores in the St Giles Centre.

In the days following confirmation of the closure the firm confirmed it wanted to stay in Elgin.

A spokeswoman said: “We will be doing everything we possibly can to remain open and trading.”

Gordon & MacPhail

Locally-owned Gordon & MacPhail became the first business to close in the St Giles Centre when it shut its doors on Friday.

However, the firm has stressed it is currently considering “all options” to continue to serve customers in Elgin and beyond.

A spokesperson said: “Learning of the closure of the St Giles Shopping Centre was unexpected.

“We have decided that our last day of trading in our property at St Giles was Friday, January 10.

“We are currently evaluating all our options to determine the best course of action.”

The spokesperson added: “We want to reassure our customers that we are actively developing contingency plans to continue serving our community and we will keep our customers updated as we progress.

“We thank our customers for their loyalty and patience during this time and remain dedicated to providing the high-quality service and products they have come to expect from Gordon and MacPhail.”

Argos

Argos occupies one of the largest units in the St Giles Centre.

The retailer has been contacted about whether it will seek a new home in Elgin but has not responded as yet.

Subway

Elgin’s Subway boss Liam Dalgarno has told the Press and Journal it will be “impossible” for them to move out of the St Giles Centre by the close of business on Monday, January 20.

The businessman explained he would ideally like to move into a suitable unit on the High Street.

However, he has warned it will not be possible to line up a new home in the time available. He has said the store will be closing in the meantime.

Mr Dalgarno added: “We have managed to secure another position for one of our team members. I am working with other local businesses to help facilitate our team getting new employment in the area.”

Vodafone

Vodafone has confirmed it wants to remain in Elgin with a physical store presence.

A spokesperson said: “We plan to remain in the town and continue to support our customers.”

Stagecoach

Stagecoach is one of the firms to have received a letter from the St Giles Centre telling them their lease will be terminated next week.

It means the location of Elgin bus station has been thrown into doubt.

Stagecoach has told the Press and Journal it is in talks with Moray Council about confirming arrangements for where bus services can be run from.

Asher’s

Asher’s operators two stores in Elgin with a store on the High Street as well as in the lower floor of the St Giles Centre.

The Nairn-based bakers has told the Northern Scot it still wants to retain two stores in the town following the shopping centre closure.

George Asher is the joint managing director.

He said: “Elgin High Street has been improving in the last couple of years so we hope to continue to grow our business there supported by many of our loyal customers.

“The closing of the centre could make the High Street more vibrant which could bring some retailers from the centre.”

The Works

The Works has confirmed its Elgin store will be closing and it will not be opening a new store in town.

Signs have been put up in the shop window telling customers their nearest stores will now be in Inverness.

WH Smith

National retailer WH Smith has been asked whether it wants to remain in Elgin but has not responded.

O2

O2 has told the Press and Journal it is still assessing the news about the St Giles Centre closure.

A spokesman told the Press and Journal it has not made any decisions about its future plans yet.

EE

EE has been contacted to comment on whether it has plans to remain in Elgin but has not responded.

Box Brand

Independent Elgin retailer Box Brand only opened in the St Giles Centre in October on a short-term lease.

However, the firm has told the Press and Journal it was intending to extend its stay in the unit before the closure was announced.

The retailer says it will remain open in the St Giles Centre until Wednesday to give staff time to pack up the shop.

The store will then reopen next to its sister company IT Central on Harrow Inn Close. The expected reopening date is February 1.

Smadug

Clothing brand Smadug has run a pop-up shop in the St Giles Centre over the Christmas period for the last six years.

However, the firm continues to rent the unit the rest of the year for storage and to organise distribution of online orders.

Smadug has been contacted to comment about its future plans following the St Giles Centre closure.

Ramsdens

Ramsdens says it is investigating legal options after its lease was terminated early.

The firm says it is committed to remaining in Elgin, where it has had a presence for 10 years.

Chief executive Peter Kenyon said: “The landlord’s intention to close the centre puts it in clear breach of our lease contract, and Ramsdens is assessing the legal options available to pursue this.

“The landlord’s motives behind its decision are not clear. In the case of financial difficulty an insolvency process may allow for a change of landlord, saving the centre and maintaining its role as a central hub of the town.

“It is our hope that the landlord and council can act in the best interests of the town’s residents and local economy to reach a solution.

“We remain committed to operating in Elgin and in order to protect our staff and customers, will be exploring options including a potential relocation should our store in St Giles Centre be forced to close.”

Fab Brows Bar

Fab Brows Bar says it intends to relocate to a new location in Elgin.

In a social media post, the beauty business says they are working on finding a suitable location.

Moray School Bank

Charity Moray School Bank has had a base in the St Giles Centre for nearly a year.

The group runs a pop-up shop for families in poverty to collect school uniforms as well as warm winter clothing.

Moray School Bank has shared a social media post urgently requesting help finding a new home in Elgin.

