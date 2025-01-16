Woman charged over A96 crash which killed RAF corporal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman charged over A96 crash which killed RAF corporal

Ten months ago, David Thorne died while riding his motorbike near Huntly.

By Ross Hempseed
Corporal David Thorne, 43, from RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Police Scotland.
A woman has been charged more than 10 months after a fatal crash on the A96 which killed RAF corporal David Thorne.

The collision occurred around 11.20am on March 5, last year on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road near its junction with the A920 Deveron road at Huntly.

A car and motorcycle were involved in the incident that resulted in the death of motorcyclist, David Thorne.

Mr Thorne was a serving corporal with the RAF stationed at Lossiemouth at the time of the tragedy.

Known as David to his family, ‘Dave’ to his colleagues, and ‘Our Dai’ to his friends back in Wales, he was married with three children and two grandchildren.

RAF Corporal David Thorne was killed while riding his motorcycle

More than 10 months later, a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the crash, police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal road crash that took place on the A96 at Huntly on Tuesday, 5 March 2024.

“The crash happened on the Inverness to Aberdeen road, at the junction with A920 Deveron Road around 11.30am and involved a motorbike and a car.

“The 43-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The then 31-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.  She has since been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The Press and Journal has recognised the 19 lives lost on the A96 in a memorial piece.

Track all the incidents on the A96 in recent years by visiting our recent data investigation.

