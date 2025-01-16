Woman charged over A96 crash which killed RAF corporal

A woman has been charged more than 10 months after a fatal crash on the A96 which killed RAF corporal David Thorne.

The collision occurred around 11.20am on March 5, last year on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road near its junction with the A920 Deveron road at Huntly.

A car and motorcycle were involved in the incident that resulted in the death of motorcyclist, David Thorne.

Mr Thorne was a serving corporal with the RAF stationed at Lossiemouth at the time of the tragedy.

Known as David to his family, ‘Dave’ to his colleagues, and ‘Our Dai’ to his friends back in Wales, he was married with three children and two grandchildren.

More than 10 months later, a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the crash, police have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal road crash that took place on the A96 at Huntly on Tuesday, 5 March 2024.

“The crash happened on the Inverness to Aberdeen road, at the junction with A920 Deveron Road around 11.30am and involved a motorbike and a car.

“The 43-year-old male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The then 31-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured. She has since been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

