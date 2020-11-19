Health bosses apologise after would-be patients in Banff and Buchan struggle to secure appointment with GP

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health board bosses have apologised after complaints some would-be patients have been struggling to secure appointments with their doctor during lockdown.

While the health board has urged patients not to hesitate in asking to see their doctor, many claimed they could not be slotted in.

NHS Grampian said a reduction in waiting room capacity, to allow for social distancing, extra time spent cleaning and changing of protective wear has resulted in a reduction in the available time for appointments.

Chief executive Amanda Croft apologised for the issues and said anyone contacting a local surgery should be triaged by telephone or the e-consult online system to “ensure patients have their issues dealt with in a timely way by the appropriate clinician”.

She added: “We apologise to any patient who is struggling to access healthcare at this time and would always urge any patient feeling they are not having their health needs met, to make contact with their GP practice directly and if required, we would be happy to work with the practice to understand any difficulties.”

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid raised the concerns on behalf of his constituents following complaints from people in the region.

Mr Duguid said: “I think most people are understanding of the challenges faced by all GP surgeries in adapting to the pandemic.

“But the public have been forced to adjust quickly to significant changes, including a move away from face-to-face appointments, with more consultations online or over the phone.

“That is not an easy adjustment to make and many people will need reassurance they will still be seen in person if necessary.”