Aberdeenshire charity which ships books worldwide teams up with Rotarians to offer week-long literary giveaway closer to home

A Banff charity which has sent more than four million books to 96 different countries is directing its charitable offerings closer to home this week.

Books Abroad has shared the written word with 3,000 different schools, libraries and groups in the past 38 years.

And come January, the charity will celebrate reaching its 100th country when it ships containers to four different Caribbean islands.

This week, though, the charity is turning its sights closer to home, teaming-up with Banff Rotary Club to give away books to locals at its charity shop on Banff High Street.

Charity volunteers Vinay Ruparelia, former chemist at George Elliot, said: “We spend a lot of time finding books for overseas groups and thought it would be nice to do something close to home.

“The Rotary of Banff is sponsoring us because they had some funds they wanted to share with the community.

“We decided that giving away reading books, what with all the virus lockdowns, was a good idea.

“We started the bookshop in Banff a year ago and this week everyone that passes the door will get two free books of their choice.

“The idea is to encourage more folk to come in and to buy some Christmas gifts for the children, to spent a little time and pick out the right book for someone.

“New paperbacks usually cost £7 of £8 and ours are all 50p of £1. We have a warehouse filled with around 30,000 books at Rhynie so offer plenty of choice.”

The charity’s running costs, of around £50,000 per year, are met by around 35 trust funds which help pay for the shipment of 2,000 books, collected and distributed by 30 local volunteers, each year.

Going forward, the charity, which employs one part-time staff member, also hopes to link up with local food banks to include books in those vital parcels.