Banff filling station extension dispute settled after two-year row over privacy concerns

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A two-year dispute over the planned extension of a north-east filling station has been put to bed by councillors.

New toilet facilities, a hand car wash and additional retail space will be created at Victoria Filling Station in Banff, more than two years after plans were first lodged.

Original proposals to include a cafe in an extension at the Boyndie Road business were originally submitted but later withdrawn after more than 20 objections over privacy, road safety, drainage concerns and impact on other nearby food outlets were lodged.

Once the cafe option was removed by applicant Pamela Simpson and the latest version of plans submitted, by Elgin-based CM Designs, significant local objections meant the application still had to find favour with members of the Banff and Buchan area committee.

There were still nine objections though, on similar grounds to before, however, the local authority’s planning chief Jane Weir recommended it be approved by members.

She said: “Overall the planning service considers that the proposal is appropriately scaled being lower in height that the existing building, balancing the overall footprint through the removal of the store building so it’s not considered over-development.

“In terms of design the proposed style and finish is considered to be a visual improvement offering a contemporary design.”

She added the building will have a glazed front overlooking the pumps, the existing car wash building will be re-clad and all lights will be switched off out with the station’s operating hours of 6am and 10pm.

She also felt any overshadowing concerns raised by those in nearby Victoria Gardens had been addressed.

Town councillor Michael Roy said he was “delighted” to see the application come before the committee.

He said: “This is a recently-acquired business which is obviously thriving and any economic benefit that comes to Banff is going to be welcomed. I have looked very closely at the objections and looked at how the applicant has mitigated most of those concerns and I am perfectly happy that this application suits the economic environment within the Banff and Macduff area.”

His counterpart John Cox, meanwhile, commended the owners’ decision to amend the plans to appease concerned locals.

“This is a significant downscale of the previous application,” he said. “The owners should be complimented for taking those earlier points on board.”

A CM Design spokesman celebrated the final granting of the application, saying: “Securing the redevelopment of a busy service station in Banff proved to be an interesting but drawn out two-year process with several design options being worked through with local planners who were generally supportive but fielding significant resistance from nearby households.

“This win was a real example of good strategy, partnership working with the local authority, faithful clients and patient experience of what is required to see that our clients wishes come to fruition.”