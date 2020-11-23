Fraserburgh’s ancient fountain will spring back in to life in new home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Water will once again flow from an ancient north-east fountain as parts of plans to restore and rehome the historic monument.

The temperance fountain in Fraserburgh, built in 1889, is to be restored to its former glory with repairs to its granite base, Victorian iron work and the addition of running water.

The 19th century monument, moved and its water bowls filled with concrete in the 1960s, was built in a bid to discourage drunkenness in the town.

It provided a free alternative to alcoholic beverages for folk out and about in the Burgh and was prominently sited near the doorstep of at least five taverns.

© Supplied by Aberdeenshire Counci

The proposed works are to carefully dismantle the fountain, from its current position in front of the under-renovation mausoleum in Saltoun Square, and re-position it, in working order and with a new lamp and water feature, back in the centre of town near its former location.

It will find a new home close to where ‘The Net’ sculpture – known as ‘The Fish’ – currently sits as part of Fraserburgh 2021 Town Centre Regeneration Scheme.

That bronze sculpture is also on the move and will be store, cleaned-up and repainted, then re-sited at another appropriate location within the town.

Nick Brown, of Lintmill firm NH Planning, said: “There is clear photographic evidence available to indicate the fountain’s former position and lantern top, so this provides the basis of the design solution.”

“By relocating the fountain in a more prominent position and restoring it in a traditional design with appropriate materials, the proposals not only preserve and enhance the character of the fountain the high street and the central conservation area, they also offer the public the opportunity to better access and use it.”

Aberdeenshire Council says a cost for the works will be announced once they go out to tender.