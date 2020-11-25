Tributes paid to Aberdeen guesthouse owner whose rich life included stint in the Royal Navy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Roger Still was a Royal Navy sailor who later served as president of the Aberdeen Fish Merchants and Curers Association – before becoming known for his tartan trousers as the owner of a guesthouse.

Mr Still was born in Aberdeen in 1947 and attended Aberdeen Academy (now Hazlehead Academy).

On leaving school, he joined the Royal Navy in Dartmouth.

The only Scottish recruit at the time, much fun was had at his expense due to his accent, which he took in good spirit as he learned to speak “properly”.

As a lieutenant, Mr Still was regarded with great respect by his fellow sailors, and during the Yom Kippur war in 1973 he received an MBE for services to the Royal Navy.

After leaving the Navy he followed his father Charlie into the fish merchants business, where he enjoyed many a laugh with his fellow merchants and staff.

As President of Aberdeen Fish Merchants and Curers Association, he was described as a very popular and fair boss who many years later enjoyed nothing more than a “yarn” about the old days in the trade.

In a change of career, he bought Lillian Cottage Guest House in Aberdeen, where he took pride in speaking to guests over breakfast resplendent in his famous tartan trews.

Many parents arrived with their sons or daughters to start university and returned throughout their child’s studies, and he always felt proud and happy when the student graduated.

His partner Pat often shared a tear with the parent on leaving their youngster far from home and the students knew if they needed help Mr Still would be there for them.

Aside from the day job, he helped found the Stonehaven Lions Club, who raised lots of money to help those less fortunate.

And after retiring to Ythanbank he joined the Ythanbank Rotary Club, where he had hoped to take part in more events than his ill health allowed.

With a knowledge described by Pat as “extraordinary”, he loved a discussion and debate on various subjects, and particularly liked a good political argument.

He was well known by staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, who would greet him in the corridor or when he was out and about.

Consultants were said to know it was him approaching by his laughter.

Husband of the late Barbara, Roger Still MBE died on Friday, survived by partner Pat, his children and grandchildren.