‘He had the kindest of hearts’: Tribute to Highland councillor Alasdair Rhind after sudden death

Tribute has been paid to long-serving Highland councillor Alasdair Rhind who has died suddenly.

Mr Rhind, 65, served the Tain and Easter Ross ward as an Independent.

He followed in the footsteps of his late mother Isobel who was also a councillor.

He was also head of the well-known Alasdair Rhind Funeral Director business in Tain which was founded in 1993.

‘Incredibly hard working’

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP Jamie Stone said: “I was desperately shocked when I heard of Alastair’s most untimely death.

“It seems like only the other day that it was my great honour to have Alasdair and Mandy to lunch in the House of Commons.

“He was incredibly hard working and a big friend to Tain.

“He did a very great deal for the town and the wider Easter Ross area.

“He will be a huge loss to us all. My heart goes out to Mandy and his family. I shall miss him.”

Mr Stone added: “Alasdair was a man of his own mind. While some people did not always agree with him, not one single person could argue with the fact he had the kindest of hearts.

“If someone rattled a bucket in front of him, whatever the cause Alasdair would always dig deep.

“In many ways I can think of no finer epitaph.”

Mr Rhind was first elected as councillor for Tain on the former Highland Regional Council.

In 1996 he stood unsuccessfully for the Invergordon ward in a by-election following his mother’s death.

Councillor served on many committtees

In 2017 he lost out to Liberal Democrat Jamie Stone who was elected as an MP.

Mr Rhind then regained the ward in a by-election caused by Mr Stone’s move to Westminster.

Mr Rhind was re-elected to the Tain and Easter Ross ward in the 2022 council election.

He served on the Black Isle and Easter Ross Area Committee and North Planning Applications Committee, as well as the corporate resources, economy and infrastructure and housing and property committees.

In 2020, he highlighted a problem with cremation in the north, claiming that grieving relatives were waiting up to a fortnight to have their loved ones cremated.