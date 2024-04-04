‘He had the kindest of hearts’: Tribute to Highland councillor Alasdair Rhind after sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘He had the kindest of hearts’: Tribute to Highland councillor Alasdair Rhind after sudden death

The Independent councillor was also a well-known funeral director.

By John Ross
Alasdair Rhind, a highland councillor who had a sudden death
Alasdair Rhind served as a councillor for Tain and Easter Ross. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Tribute has been paid to long-serving Highland councillor Alasdair Rhind who has died suddenly.

Mr Rhind, 65, served the Tain and Easter Ross ward as an Independent.

He followed in the footsteps of his late mother Isobel who was also a councillor.

He was also head of the well-known Alasdair Rhind Funeral Director business in Tain which was founded in 1993.

‘Incredibly hard working’

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP Jamie Stone said: “I was desperately shocked when I heard of Alastair’s most untimely death.

“It seems like only the other day that it was my great honour to have Alasdair and Mandy to lunch in the House of Commons.

“He was incredibly hard working and a big friend to Tain.

Alasdair Rhind smiling at the camera after his election
Alasdair Rhind following his election victory in 2017. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“He did a very great deal for the town and the wider Easter Ross area.

“He will be a huge loss to us all. My heart goes out to Mandy and his family. I shall miss him.”

Mr Stone added: “Alasdair was a man of his own mind. While some people did not always agree with him, not one single person could argue with the fact he had the kindest of hearts.

“If someone rattled a bucket in front of him, whatever the cause Alasdair would always dig deep.

“In many ways I can think of no finer epitaph.”

Mr Rhind was first elected as councillor for Tain on the former Highland Regional Council.

In 1996 he stood unsuccessfully for the Invergordon ward in a by-election following his mother’s death.

Councillor served on many committtees

In 2017 he lost out to Liberal Democrat Jamie Stone who was elected as an MP.

Mr Rhind then regained the ward in a by-election caused by Mr Stone’s move to Westminster.

Mr Rhind was re-elected to the Tain and Easter Ross ward in the 2022 council election.

He served on the Black Isle and Easter Ross Area Committee and North Planning Applications Committee, as well as the corporate resources, economy and infrastructure and housing and property committees.

In 2020, he highlighted a problem with cremation in the north, claiming that grieving relatives were waiting up to a fortnight to have their loved ones cremated.

More from Highlands & Islands

Dounreay.
Dounreay workers vote to strike
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Wick woman who used sex to extort money from one man and attempted to extort cash from another man has narrowly avoided a jail sentence. Kathleen Newlands, 34, was instead ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and will be under supervision Picture shows; Kathleen Newlands appeared at Wick Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Kathleen Newlands) / DC Thomson (Wick Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
No jail for sextortion mum from Wick who blackmailed cheating men
Snow for the north and north-east.
Snow to hit parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire
Connel Village Store
'End of an era' as Connel Village Store to close
The former Buchan Braes Business Centre in Boddam, near Peterhead, is one of 12 north and north-east properties going under the hammer in Shepherd's next online auction.
Which north and north-east properties are in Shepherd's latest online auction?
CR0047176 Dont know who! The Grantown Medical Practice where redevelopment of the former Ian Chrles Hospital is to be halted in April following the Scottish Governments halt on all new NHS building works. Following the opening of the new Badenoch and Strathspoey Hospital in Aviemore work started on modernising and redeveloping the Grantown Medical Practice and also phase two was to be further development for medical needs. 27th Feb '24 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Doctors and MSPs team up to issue last-ditch plea to complete Grantown health centre…
Papa Westray
Papa Westray: Orkney's home of the world's shortest scheduled flight looks set to get…
Andrew feels great after getting his new hair fitted. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I feel like a teenager again': Highland councillor given incredible hair transformation
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who tried to convince undercover cop to send him indecent images branded a…
Close-up image of ScotRail train in Inverness station looking down platform.
Person dies after being hit by train in Inverness

Conversation