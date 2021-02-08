Health chiefs urge patience amid missed vaccine letter fears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Health bosses have urged people anxious for Covid vaccination appointments to “be patient” amid allegations of blunders and claims many are still waiting for dates.

Some in priority groups have raised concerns they have only received letters detailing their appointment times on the day of, or even after, their jabs were due to be administered.

That echoes issues experienced by some in the north and north-east amidst the flu vaccination rollout.

Margaret Cunningham, from Banchory, has received an vaccine letter but said her 79-year-old husband has not.

And, on phoning the helpline to ask for advice, was told her other half’s appointment had already been and gone.

Mrs Cunningham said others she knows are in a similar position and added: “I’m worried there’s a whole tranche of letters that people aren’t getting.

“I hope there aren’t people missing their appointments as the vaccines meant for them will be wasted.”

It is thought the problems reported are, however, the exception rather than the rule, with the Scottish Government and health boards pleased with the vaccination success to date.

Concern over bad weather conditions

Last week NHS Grampian was named the second-best health board in Scotland for the speed of its Covid jab roll-out.

Yesterday it was announced that a further 52,000 patients across the country have been given the first dose of a vaccine – the largest single-day total so far.

More than 800,000 people have now received their initial jab.

This includes 99% of older care home residents and more than 94% of all over-80s.

Attention this week is now turning to the 70-to-79 age group.

Bad weather has caused concern over accessing vaccination sites but health chiefs have told people concerned about travelling to a clinic to reschedule if their journey could prove dangerous.

Asked about some of the issues raise over appointments, a spokeswoman for the Aberdeenshire Health And Social Care Partnership said “very few” letters had arrived close to or after the appointment date – and measures are in place if this happens.

“We can only apologise for that,” she added.

“Our advice to anyone that this has happened to is to call the phone number on your letter to reschedule.

“Or if you receive your letter on the same day as your appointment is due, please attend the clinic if you can even if you cannot attend at the time you were initially given.”

Elsewhere the chief executive of NHS Shetland said the number of people missing their appointments in the last week has been “very, very low”.

Michael Dickson said: “People are understandably very keen to take up the vaccine.”

And Pam Dudek, the chief executive of NHS Highland, has urged people to rebook their appointments for a later date if the snow and ice will make travel treacherous.

She said: “There have been warning of severe weather across Highland, Argyll and Bute in the coming days.

“We understand that people who are scheduled to receive their Covid-19 vaccination will be keen to do so. However, we would urge people not to travel if it is too dangerous.

“NHS Highland recognises that vaccine appointments are classed as essential journeys, however your safety is of paramount importance.”

‘Please do not contact your GP’

NHS Grampian, meanwhile, stressed the need to be patient, while acknowledging most will be keen to receive their vaccination as swiftly as possible.

In a statement it said: “Please do not contact your GP, any other healthcare team you receive care from, or our admin teams to enquire about a Covid-19 vaccine appointment.

“They will not be able to assist you and time spent on these calls is taking them away from other important duties.

“We know everyone is really keen to know when they will get their appointment.

“We are working hard to issue appointment letters, in line with the priority groups, as quickly as we can.

“Please bear with us and rest assured information will be with you in good time.”

Patients concerned about travelling to receive a vaccine due to the inclement weather can also reschedule their appointment.

Those in Grampian can visit vacs.nhs.scot or call the Covid-19 Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.

Highland patients are asked to contact their GP practice, while those in Shetland should ring the number on their appointment letter.

Arrangements for Orkney can be made by calling 0300 303 5313, while people in the Western Isles can dial 0808 1968383, Monday to Friday, between 9am and 5pm.