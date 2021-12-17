North-east 24-hour vaccine hub opens following record setting day

An error occurred. Please try again.

Health bosses at NHS Grampian are keen to continue breaking vaccination records as they open up 24-hour clinics.

The region’s health board announced that 7,838 people got a Covid vaccine on Thursday, including 7,353 attending centres for their booster jab.

More than half of the adult population in Grampian have now received their vaccine booster.

And, with no plans of slowing down, clinics such as the Peterhead Minor Injury unit are offering jab slots around the clock.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, took to Twitter to encourage people to make the trip and get their booster jab.

💉Are you over 18 in Grampian and not yet boosted? Some round the clock opportunities are available…go on and book now https://t.co/kCwyFiNc6b — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 17, 2021

For those elsewhere in the country, she added: “For those from all parts of Scotland replying to this saying you’re not booked till January, please keep checking the NHS Inform website for earlier appointments. More slots are being added all the time. Our mission is to get the vast majority boosted by the bells.”

Are walk-ins available in Grampian?

Booster walk-ins are available for those aged 40 and over who received their second dose at least 12 weeks ago.

On Friday, all Aberdeenshire centres are continuing to offer walk-ins between 9am and 7pm.

Those in Elgin can visit the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre between 10.30am and 5pm.

The Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre, in the former John Lewis building, is also open to walk-ins from 10am to 4pm.

The Airyhall Clinic, which is closed on Thursdays and Fridays, and the Bridge of Don Clinic are both appointment only.

NHS Grampian has reminded the public that walk-ins may face a longer wait and could be asked to return at another time if it is too busy.

Everyone aged 18 to 39 must have an appointment to attend a vaccine centre this week.

Weekend appointments

NHS Grampian has announced that the Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre and Fiona Elcock Centre will remain open this weekend.

Additionally, walk-ins and appointments will be available at some Aberdeenshire clinics.

Banchory, Stonehaven, Macduff, Peterhead and Fraserburgh will be open from 9am to 5pm, while Inverurie is open between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

The health board has also confirmed a number of booster clinics being offered at community pharmacies on December 18 and 19.

Adults can book a booster appointment for the following locations:

Baird’s Fraserburgh

Webster’s Peterhead

Buchanhaven (Saturday only)

Aberchirder (Saturday morning only)

Baird’s Banff

Michies Laurencekirk (Saturday only)

Webster’s Hilton (Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning only)

Kingswells (Sunday only)

Cullen

Changes next week

Several vaccination clinics in Grampian will be offering walk-ins to anyone aged 18 or over from Monday.

The Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre and the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre will be operating walk-ins with festive opening hours to be confirmed.

In Aberdeenshire, walk-ins can visit centres in Inverurie, Peterhead, Macduff, Fraserburgh, Banchory or Stonehaven.

Vaccine appointments can be booked online here.