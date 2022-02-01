Aberdeen records highest number of cases per 100,000 in Scotland over the past week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As positive cases increase across Scotland again, Aberdeen’s cases per 100,000 people over the past week are the highest in the country.

The Granite City’s position has dropped in terms of number of daily cases but when looking at population size, the numbers are still very high.

There have been 464 cases per 100,000 people in the past week making it the highest amount in Scotland.

NHS Scotland reported 30 deaths due to Covid today but numbers of those in hospital continue to decrease.

While 1,177 people in hospital tested positive for the virus, 29 of those are in ICU with 13 having been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

Case numbers rise

Today, a total of 7,565 cases have been recorded across Scotland, up more than 1,000 from yesterday.

Aberdeenshire’s numbers have risen to more than 100 new cases from Monday’s figures with 168 new cases recorded.

More cases in the north-east have risen with 178 new cases in Aberdeen, 71 in the Highlands and 19 in Orkney.

Moray’s numbers have decreased slightly to 30 new cases and Shetland continues to have three cases. None are recorded in the Western Isles.

