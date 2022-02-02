Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of patients with Covid in Scottish ICUs falls to seven-month low

By Craig Munro
February 2, 2022, 3:13 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 3:23 pm
Nurses check on a Covid patient in intensive care. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The number of people with Covid being treated in Scottish intensive care units has reached its lowest point in almost seven months.

There are currently 28 people with the virus in Scotland’s ICUs, the lowest recorded figure since 25 were being treated on July 4 last year.

They make up a small segment of the 1,116 people who are currently in the country’s hospitals with coronavirus – a number that has declined by 90 since yesterday to fall below 1,200 for the first time since January 4.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 86 of those patients are in NHS Grampian hospitals, down from a peak of 103 recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, there are 24 being treated by NHS Highland, up seven from the recent low of 17 on Saturday.

Case numbers up from yesterday

No figures for deaths of people who recently tested positive for Covid have been provided by Public Health Scotland today, with the organisation blaming a technical issue.

There were 8,310 new cases of the virus identified across the country in the past day, up more than 700 from yesterday’s figure of 7,565.

Again, a technical issue at Public Health Scotland has meant a breakdown of new cases by local authority is not available.

Yesterday, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire recorded the country’s fifth and sixth highest totals, with 178 and 168 new cases respectively.

