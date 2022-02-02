Number of patients with Covid in Scottish ICUs falls to seven-month low

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of people with Covid being treated in Scottish intensive care units has reached its lowest point in almost seven months.

There are currently 28 people with the virus in Scotland’s ICUs, the lowest recorded figure since 25 were being treated on July 4 last year.

They make up a small segment of the 1,116 people who are currently in the country’s hospitals with coronavirus – a number that has declined by 90 since yesterday to fall below 1,200 for the first time since January 4.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 86 of those patients are in NHS Grampian hospitals, down from a peak of 103 recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, there are 24 being treated by NHS Highland, up seven from the recent low of 17 on Saturday.

Case numbers up from yesterday

No figures for deaths of people who recently tested positive for Covid have been provided by Public Health Scotland today, with the organisation blaming a technical issue.

There were 8,310 new cases of the virus identified across the country in the past day, up more than 700 from yesterday’s figure of 7,565.

Again, a technical issue at Public Health Scotland has meant a breakdown of new cases by local authority is not available.

Yesterday, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire recorded the country’s fifth and sixth highest totals, with 178 and 168 new cases respectively.