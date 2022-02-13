Winds of up to 90mph expected as yellow weather warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Winds of up to 90mph expected as yellow weather warning issued

By Ross Hempseed
February 13, 2022, 11:53 am Updated: February 13, 2022, 11:57 am
yellow wind warning
Yellow warning for wind issued by the Met Office for the majority of Scotland. Supplied by the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for very strong winds from across the whole of Scotland.

The yellow warning will be in place from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 until 6pm on Thursday, February 17.

Strong westerly winds are expected to hit the west coast of Scotland in the evening and then extend eastwards, eventually affecting all of Scotland and parts of northern England.

Potential inland gusts could be as strong as 70mph. Winds are expected to be even stronger at around 90mph across higher ground in the Cairngorms and north-east coastline.

In Inverness during the yellow warning, there is expected to be accompanying rain, while in Aberdeen, it will be dry throughout most of Wednesday and Thursday.

Potential travel disruption

The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption throughout Wednesday evening and early Thursday.

Due to the strong winds expected, there is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Travel may also be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as some roads and bridges may close.

Fallen trees and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also happen.

To keep updated with the latest Met Office weather warnings click here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal