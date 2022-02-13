Winds of up to 90mph expected as yellow weather warning issued

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for very strong winds from across the whole of Scotland.

The yellow warning will be in place from 6pm on Wednesday, February 16 until 6pm on Thursday, February 17.

Strong westerly winds are expected to hit the west coast of Scotland in the evening and then extend eastwards, eventually affecting all of Scotland and parts of northern England.

Potential inland gusts could be as strong as 70mph. Winds are expected to be even stronger at around 90mph across higher ground in the Cairngorms and north-east coastline.

In Inverness during the yellow warning, there is expected to be accompanying rain, while in Aberdeen, it will be dry throughout most of Wednesday and Thursday.

Potential travel disruption

The Met Office has warned of potential travel disruption throughout Wednesday evening and early Thursday.

Due to the strong winds expected, there is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Travel may also be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as some roads and bridges may close.

Fallen trees and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also happen.

To keep updated with the latest Met Office weather warnings click here.