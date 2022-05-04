Charity backs controls on alcohol advertising to stop ‘normalisation’ of Scotland’s drinking culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Charity backs controls on alcohol advertising to stop ‘normalisation’ of Scotland’s drinking culture

By Lottie Hood
May 4, 2022, 7:54 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 8:43 am
A national charity is backing calls for new curbs on the "normalisation of alcohol". Supplied by Johnny Green/PA Wire
A national charity is backing calls for new curbs on the "normalisation of alcohol". Supplied by Johnny Green/PA Wire

A Scottish charity is backing a health minister’s proposal to consider new curbs on alcohol advertising.

Public health minster Maree Todd has described current level of alcohol marketing in Scotland as “deeply troubling” and wants to reduce alcohol attractiveness.

The proposal comes as a quarter of Scots are drinking more than is good for them with 1, 190 alcohol-specific deaths registered in Scotland in 2020.

Scotland’s Public Health Minister, Maree Todd. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross said a consultation for numerous proposals would be carried out later this year including an increase in prices on alcoholic beverages. 

Chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, Alison Douglas encourages these new curbs to stop what has become a “normalisation of alcohol”.

‘Protecting our most vulnerable’

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS), Ms Douglas, said alcoholic brands were using their non-alcoholic products to further their advertising.

She said: “This so-called alibi marketing is something that we’re really familiar with for years with tobacco.

“So we need restrictions that are comprehensive and don’t allow companies to do that.

“The message that we’re all taking from that is the normalisation of alcohol and the encouragement to consume alcohol.”

The brand Heineken was mentioned as being one of the worst for this so-called Albi marketing. Supplied by Shutterstock.

With Scotland seen as having a big problem with alcohol, Ms Douglas said a lot of evidence pointed to marketing as a major contributor to this.

However, she said there is nothing that would stop brands from creating new names and brands for their non-alcoholic products.

Ms Douglas said that many young people and children are saying the advertising is affecting them.

She added: “If children are telling us it’s impacting them really we ought to be responding to that.”

“This isn’t about freedom of choice people will still have that choice what it is about is about preventing alcohol being forced upon us.

“If it’s protecting our most vulnerable, then surely it’s something worth pursuing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal