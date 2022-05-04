Charleston Academy in Inverness closed due to lack of power

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of pupils in Inverness are to remain at home today as a secondary school is forced to close due to lack of power.

Charleston Academy in Inverness will remain shut to pupils due to a lack of amenities.

The closure is affecting around 777 students. However, it is understood exams for pupils are still going ahead in the building.

Highland Council confirmed the closure has been imposed due to a lack of water, heating and power at the school.

Taking to their social media page, staff have confirmed the school will be shut to all age groups today, apart from those due to sit exams.

They wrote: “Please note Charleston Academy will be closed to all year groups apart from pupils sitting exams today.

“Pupils sitting exams should ensure they bring packed lunch.”