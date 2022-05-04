Charleston Academy in Inverness closed due to lack of power By Michelle Henderson May 4, 2022, 8:41 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 8:48 am Around 777 pupils will remain at home today following the school closure. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds of pupils in Inverness are to remain at home today as a secondary school is forced to close due to lack of power. Charleston Academy in Inverness will remain shut to pupils due to a lack of amenities. The closure is affecting around 777 students. However, it is understood exams for pupils are still going ahead in the building. Highland Council confirmed the closure has been imposed due to a lack of water, heating and power at the school. School closure: Charleston Academy https://t.co/ts9FY4o4C6 #HCschoolclosures — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) May 4, 2022 Taking to their social media page, staff have confirmed the school will be shut to all age groups today, apart from those due to sit exams. They wrote: “Please note Charleston Academy will be closed to all year groups apart from pupils sitting exams today. “Pupils sitting exams should ensure they bring packed lunch.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Resurfacing works close roads in Inverness and Beauly Post Office branches close amid strike action over pay Tain 3-18 Campus: How we got here Did Aberdeen Labour make 2017 manifesto pledges happen? Our report card grades election vows