RSPB reporting app provides ‘clearer picture’ of burning across Scottish uplands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

RSPB reporting app provides ‘clearer picture’ of burning across Scottish uplands

By Ellie Milne
May 30, 2022, 12:42 pm Updated: May 30, 2022, 3:50 pm
One in five burns were reported to have taken place in a National Park. Photo by RSPB Scotland
One in five burns were reported to have taken place in a National Park. Photo by RSPB Scotland

More than 250 instances of burning have been reported to RSPB Scotland through its specially designed app during its first season.

The nature conservation charity has announced a total of 262 cases of burning at moorland and grassland were reported within a six month period.

The “invaluable” Upland Burn Reporting App has been designed to allow the public to share records of recent and active burns, which gives the RSPB a “clearer picture” of what is happening in the uplands.

Recent data showed that 25 burns were reported in protected sites, while another five were recorded in national parks.

The burning season in Scotland runs from October to April and is used by shooting estates, farmers and crofters to manage grouse and livestock.

However, “rotational burning” or “muirburn” can also have an impact on landscapes and wildlife, causing damage to peat bogs and leading to the release of carbon dioxide.

Data will inform debates

It is estimated that 13.5% of Scottish emissions came from peatlands in 2021.

The Scottish Government has committed to banning burning in these areas and to introducing a licensing regime for burning taking place elsewhere.

Andrew Midgeley, senior land use policy officer, said the data collected will help inform debates about burning and land management.

He said: “This exercise has revealed some important information in that it appears that burning is taking place on deep peat, despite the code of practice saying that this should not happen.

“This suggests that the current light-touch regulation is not sufficient and supports the government’s planned approach of introducing stronger regulatory control of burning.

“RSPB Scotland supports the government’s proposed approach of banning burning on peatlands and introducing a licensing regime for any burning taking place elsewhere and we urge the government to deliver their proposed licensing scheme as soon as possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]