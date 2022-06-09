Moray to host Scottish Six Days Orienteering Event in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray will once again play host to the Scottish Six Days Orienteering event due to be held in August 2023.

The event will be held for the second time in the region in just 10 years – the last time being in 2013 – and brings together orienteering competitors in a relaxed holiday atmosphere.

First held in 1977, and running biennially, it is the largest orienteering event in the UK, attracting more than 3,500 people.

It has brought crowd to locations across the north and north-east, such as Lochaber, Breadalbane, Oban and Strathearn.

The Central Organising Team, made up of orienteers from local clubs, are working hard to ensure the event’s success, with entries opening in December 2022.

If all permissions are granted the schedule will take competitors into Lossie Forest before heading to Darnaway and Roseisle before finishing Culbin.

The Scottish Six Days Orienteering event will begin on July 30, 2023 and end on August 4, with competitors of all ages participating.

There are paths of increasing difficulty and are clearly colour coded, such as the White Course – for all ages – and the Green – for more experienced navigators.

Not only does the event promote orienteering skills but also brings a boost to the local economy.

Event coordinator, Elizabeth Furness, said: “This event returning to Moray within the space of 10 years is a major coup for the area – and reflects its popularity as a venue, with its vast forests and dunes and mixed woodland estates.

“The event typically attracts over 2,500 competitors, as well as their families and friends – so will be a major boost to the local economy.

“Taking aside the obvious – such as accommodation and catering – most competitors regard this as one of their annual holidays – and extend their stays to visit local attractions and enjoy the scenery.”