Home News Scotland

One in 10 students turn to foodbanks as cost of living continues to spiral

By Lauren Taylor
July 11, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 11:30 am
A study has found 11% of students are relying on foodbanks. Photo by Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

More than one in 10 students are using foodbanks as they struggle to make ends meet, according to a recent survey.

The National Union of Students (NUS) claim students are being “completely ignored by the government” and are on the brink as they struggle to get by.

Recent research from NUS found 96% of students are cutting back due to the spiraling cost of living.

The union claimed students are being “completely ignored by the government” and are on the brink as they struggle to get by.

The poll of 3,500 students and apprentices across the UK revealed 11% of students are accessing foodbanks – up from 5% in January.

Recently, it was reported international students from RGU are turning to their foodbank as they struggle to cover their cost of living.

Volunteer making up food parcels. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Additionally, a third of students are living on less than £50 a month after paying rent and bills.

Most students said the value of their maintenance package is not enough to afford the weekly shop, transport or to pay energy bills.

Some can’t afford to do their laundry, meanwhile, others are cutting back on showers to pinch the pennies.

The survey suggests the crisis is having a devastating impact on wellbeing, with 90% of students reporting an impact on their mental health. Around 31% say it is having a “major” impact.

‘Cost-of-learning crisis’

Only 20% of respondents say they have received support form the government, while just 8% think their government is doing enough to support them.

The NUS suggests there is a “cost-of-learning crisis” as 75% of students say they will not be able to afford course materials without more support.

More than 500 apprentices took part in the survey, who get paid as low as £4.81 an hour.

Most apprentices say the wage will not be enough to cover the cost of living and accessing their education.

The survey found an increasing number of students are turning to their savings, credit cards and bank loans. Around half of those surveyed have reached out to their family and friends for support.

The NUS is calling on the UK Government to put a tailored cost of living support package in place for students.

It is also urging that maintenance packages and the apprentice minimum wage should be brought in line with the living wage.

An NUS spokesman said: “Huge increases to the price of bills, food and living costs coupled with soaring rent has students on the brink.

“We’re hearing from students struggling to get by, who can’t afford to do their laundry and are cutting back on showers to make ends meet. They can’t even cover the cost of getting to the library or classes.

“This is having a severe impact on their mental health, being kept awake at night due to finances. We’re seeing stress and anxiety piling on them from bouncing debt between different cards to stay afloat.

“Despite all of this students are being completely ignored by the government. These findings are bleak; we’re knee-deep in a cost-of-learning crisis that will affect the poorest students the hardest.”

Foodbanks are running in many of our communities, find your nearest one on The P&J’s Big Food Appeal map.

Know where to get help

The Press and Journal and Evening Express is working hard to highlight the help that is available to people of all ages during the cost of living crisis.

Our Big Food Appeal is championing the hard work of volunteers, as well as signposting people to their nearest foodbank, pantry or community fridge.

We’re also wanting to reduce the stigma around food poverty, and dispel some of the myths around who can use foodbanks.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

