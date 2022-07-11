Aberdeen training session at Pittodrie to be open to supporters on Tuesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen supporters will have the opportunity to watch boss Jim Goodwin’s new-look team at an open training session at Pittodrie on Tuesday morning.

The Dons will take part in a light training session at the stadium on Tuesday, July 12.

It is part of the build up for the Premier Sports Cup group tie against Dumbarton at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen supporters will be able to see Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani for the first time.

He's here… 👋🏼 Welcome to Aberdeen, Ylber Ramadani! pic.twitter.com/IdesK4M3cY — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 11, 2022

Defensive midfielder Ramadani was the first signing of the summer rebuild when secured on June 8 in a £100,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

However red tape in the processing of a visa application delayed the 26-year-old joining the Dons.

Ramadani finally arrived in the Granite City last night and today trained with the Reds for the first time.

The Red Army will also get to see summer signings Anthony Stewart, Jayden Richardson, Kelle Roos and Liam Scales training at Pittodrie.

Due to the quick turnaround time there is no requirement to book spaces for the open training session in advance.

However supporters should be aware that capacity will be limited to around 2,000 with just the Main Stand open for the event.

The Main Stand turnstiles will open at 10am with the session scheduled to finish by 12pm.

All other areas of the stadium will be unavailable as the finishing touches are made ahead of Aberdeen’s match with Dumbarton.