Aberdeen training session at Pittodrie to be open to supporters on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen training session at Pittodrie to be open to supporters on Tuesday

By Sean Wallace
July 11, 2022, 10:32 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 11:48 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will train his new squad in front of supporters at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin will train his new squad in front of supporters at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen supporters will have the opportunity to watch boss Jim Goodwin’s new-look team at an open training session at Pittodrie on Tuesday morning.

The Dons will take part in a light training session at the stadium on Tuesday, July 12.

It is part of the build up for the Premier Sports Cup group tie against Dumbarton at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen supporters will be able to see Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani for the first time.

Defensive midfielder Ramadani was the first signing of the summer rebuild when secured on June 8 in a £100,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

However red tape in the processing of a visa application delayed the 26-year-old joining the Dons.

Ramadani finally arrived in the Granite City last night and today trained with the Reds for the first time.

The Red Army will also get to see summer signings Anthony Stewart, Jayden Richardson, Kelle Roos and Liam Scales training at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart leads out the team against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup.

Due to the quick turnaround time there is no requirement to book spaces for the open training session in advance.

However  supporters should be aware that capacity will be limited to around 2,000 with just the Main Stand open for the event.

The Main Stand turnstiles will open at 10am with the session scheduled to finish by 12pm.

All other areas of the stadium will be unavailable as the finishing touches are made ahead of Aberdeen’s match with Dumbarton.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]