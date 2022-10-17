Royal National Mod: Monday results in full

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Youngsters showcased their talents in singing, poetry recital and choir at the Royal National Mod in Perth.

After a successful opening weekend, young performers took to stages across Perth for the second day of competitions on Monday.

Gaelic singers, choirs and reciters under the age of 19 competed for their chance to bring home the Gold.

Over the course of the festival, organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Full list of Monday’s winners

Choral Unison Open Under 19

Choral Puirt-à-Beul Open Under 19

Còisir Òg Ghàidhlig na h-Eaglais Brice Sèisteil

Solo Singing Learner Girls 11-12

Isla McKechnie, Còisir Òg Loch Àlainn Flora Cumming, Àrd-sgoil an Òbain Erin Greig, Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile

Solo Traditional Singing Learner Mixed 13-15

Innes Mackay, Àrd-sgoil an Òbain Cara Joe MacInnes, Àrd-sgoil an Òbain Aimee Macleod, Sgoil MhicNeacail

Solo Traditional Singing Learner Mixed Under 13

Finlay Cottier, Àrd-sgoil an Òbain Isla McKechnie, Còisir Òg Loch Àlainn Libby Bezuidenhout, Bun-sgoil Lochnell

Poetry Recitation Learner Mixed P6&7

Hannah Greig, Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile Kara MacIntyre, Còisir Òg Loch Àlainn Libby Bezuidenhout, Bun-sgoil Lochnell

Poetry Recitation Learner Mixed 11-12

Lily McDowall, Sgoil MhicNeacail Isla MacKechnie, Còisir Òg Loch Àlainn Erin Greig, Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile

Solo Singing Learner Mixed P2-3

Elena Fraser, Còisir Òg Mhuile

Solo Singing Learner Mixed P4-5

Julia Fraser, Comunn Gàidhealach Mhuile