GP’s watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital

A very special sale of art will see the work of one of Banff’s former GPs help to raise funds for The Friends of Chalmers Hospital.

The charity were given the works of Dr William S. Hossack by his family to raise funds for its work. Born in 1929, he died in 2021.

Dr Hossack, who was known as Bill, was a well liked and respected GP in Banff from 1956 until his retirement in 1990.

Talented artist

A talented amateur artist he painted scenes from across the north, north-east and islands. Watercolour was his chosen medium.

Dr Hossack initiated The Friends of Chalmers Hospital as an independent charitable organisation to support Chalmers Hospital. It was founded in 1989.

He was also very musical and after his retirement he joined the Deveron Singers and was subsequently became the choir’s president.

Janet Anderson, the chairwoman of The Friends of Chalmers Hospital, said: “Dr Hossack was a much loved GP in Banff and Macduff and a stalwart of the towns.

“He was involved in many local organisations and was well-liked by all.

“Friends of Chalmers Hospital feel privileged to have been bequeathed his art collection for local sale in aid of their charitable purposes.”

The collection will be exhibited in Banff Parish Church Hall on Thursday October 20 and Friday 21 from 10am to 8pm.

Deveron Singers

On Saturday 22 the church hall will be open from 10am to 4pm, with the Deveron Singers performing a number of Dr Hossack’s favourite songs between 10.30am and noon.

“Many of the works are by Dr Hossack himself, but a number of other paintings are works of art by other artists that he collected through his life,” Mrs Anderson said.

Full details of the sale with an image of each of the paintings and sketches has been prepared and can be downloaded from the link

Most of the pictures are for sale at a fixed price – starting from £10 to £500 reflecting their quality.

A selection of the pictures are for sale by bid – which can be made in-person at the exhibition or by email, with a closing time of 8pm Friday October 21.