Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth

Youngsters from the islands are leading the way as the second day of competitions at the Royal National Mod in Perth get into full swing.

Young performers have taken centre stage at venues across Perth to showcase their talents in singing, poetry recital and choir.

Lily McDowall, 12, from South Lochs on Lewis earned herself first place in the 11-12 poetry recitation learner competition at Perth Theatre.

Her recital of An Cuan Siar landed her the John Mackenzie Patterson Memorial Trophy and a Gold badge.

The second year Nicolson Institute pupil, who has been learning Gaelic since primary one, said she loved performing.

Her hard work paid off

The Lewis lass is no stranger to the Royal National Mod.

In 2019, she won the Cowal Cup for the nine to 10 learners’ competition.

She also competed online during the 2021 Mod in Inverness.

Her dad Callum McDowall, 41, an operations manager, said she has worked extremely hard on her performance.

“She learned Gaelic through school, through her grandparents and in the community,” he said.

“She worked very hard learning Gaelic. Neither of us (her parents) are Gaelic speakers so she’s put a lot of hard work in.”

Mull competitor takes Gold

Meanwhile, Hannah Greig also put on a stellar performance in the primary six to seven poetry recitation learner competition at Perth Theatre.

The 10-year-old – who is a member of Mull Mod Club – walked away with the Cowal Trophy and a Gold badge.

The win comes as the club celebrates its 20th year.

Clutching to her award, Hannah from Salen, Mull, said it felt “amazing” to win.

Megan Whyte, a helper at Mull Mod Club, which is run by her mum Riona, spoke of her pride at seeing members of the group do so well.

“It is great,” she said.

“This year we have worked online and through Covid, my mum kept them singing and reciting poems; to keep them at it. Now we have kids from Mull, Lochallan and Lochaber.”