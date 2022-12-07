5 Christmas decorations you can make at home – using wallpaper, toilet roll tubes and pizza boxes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

5 Christmas decorations you can make at home – using wallpaper, toilet roll tubes and pizza boxes

By Lottie Hood
December 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 2:59 pm
Five low budget Christmas decoration ideas. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.
Five low budget Christmas decoration ideas. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson.

When many think of Christmas decorations, very rarely do toilet roll tubes first come to mind.

Yet, many leftover household items can be used to transform your house this Christmas – reducing waste and costs.

While simply buying fairy lights and armfuls of tinsel are a great way to bring the festive spirit alive, making your own can help keep costs down and also produce fun activities for the kids.

Christmas crafts are a good way to keep families entertained but the costs can quickly tally up when buying a lot of different materials.

To help, The Press and Journal has tried and tested a few fun and low-budget festive decoration ideas for you and your family to enjoy this Christmas.

Wallpaper Christmas baubles 

Wallpaper baubles. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

These baubles are a great way to use up odd bits of wallpaper and look brilliant on the tree.

If you do not happen to have any wallpaper lying about at home, charity shops often tend to have a few rolls being sold cheaply.

This lovely starry number was bought for £2 a couple of years ago.

The wallpaper cost £2 from a local charity shop. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Requiring wallpaper, a bit of thin wire, scissors, a holepunch or a needle and some twine, no crafting specialist equipment is needed.

While each paper bauble might take around five to 10 minutes to make, they are a good investment and a fun thing to do with friends or family.

You can find a guide on how to make these here which also add small wooden beads to finish the effect.

Ease to make: 3/5

Furry Christmas trees

The stars and baubles were cut from an old pizza box. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

These mop-headed Christmas trees are a fun and playful addition to any home.

Made from a ball of wool, a pizza box and some thread, they are a colourful yet simple garland-like design.

It does however require the assistance of a hot glue gun. No Pritt Sticks will help you here.

You can use ready-made stars and balls for baubles but they can also be cut from paper, card or even an old pizza box.

Ease to make: 4/5

@el_taller_de_ceci

DIY | Guirnalda Pinitos 🌲 segunda propuesta navideña! #tutorial #diy #manualidades #ideas #viral #yosoycreador #bricolage #diytiktok

♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

Dried orange garlands and Christmas tree decorations

One of Pinterest’s most eye-catching and beloved designs, dried orange garlands are definitely a firm favourite on many people’s social media.

While they may take a wee while to bake in the oven (here is a handy guide), if stored in an air tight container, they can be used year on year.

Although, it is advised they only be used for inside decoration. The winter weather tends to turn them soggy and rotten.

They are also a more sustainable option and make the house smell great. Especially if you are feeling fancy and use cloves or add cinnamon sticks to the design.

Some dried slices made last year used on this year’s Christmas tree. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Using only a pack of oranges, baking paper, a working oven and some string, it is an easy and colour-popping decoration for the home. The most expensive thing probably being the electricity or gas bill from the oven.

They can be strung together to be used as garlands and also as decorations for the Christmas tree.

Ease to make: 2/5 

The Christmas loo roll angel 

Christmas angels made from leftover recycling. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Ah, the famous toilet roll angel. This is a great way to put your cardboard toilet roll tubes to use.

Made using nothing but toilet roll tubes, a pizza box, glue and string, this is one of the cheapest decorations to make.

It was made using a glue gun but if that is not an option, a glue stick or sellotape should do the trick.

Simply cut the tubes vertically into thin circles/ovals and stick three together to form the body.

Then cut one circle at the bottom and overlap the cardboard until you have created a small oval, head-like shape.

Stick this to the body and then cut another three thin circles in half and stick the halves into small teardrops. Attach three teardrop shapes to each other and repeat and then stick them to the body as wings.

Lastly cut a star and attach it to the centre of your angel.

Of course, for those who prefer their angels a little more colourful, this can be beautified by using different coloured card and stars.

These can be made into decorations for the tree or turned into garlands.

Ease to make: 3/5

Wooly stars 

For those who are fans of decorations who are also wrapped up warm this winter, this one is for you.

These can be made in lots of different sizes depending on preference and could also be used as a tree decoration.

Using nothing but an old bit of cardboard, twine and some wool, it is a simple and low-budget option for a hanging decoration.

A couple of stars made with wool and string. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Just cut out a star template from an old cereal box and start wrapping until the cardboard is fully covered.

Loop or attach a piece of string and hang in your desired spot.

Ease to make: 5/5

