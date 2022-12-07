Huntly’s Andy Hunter aiming to push on after reaching double figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huntly’s Andy Hunter aiming to push on after reaching double figures

By Callum Law
December 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Huntly Clachnacuddin
Andy Hunter has netted 10 goals this season for Huntly

Andy Hunter is aiming to continue his goalscoring form for Huntly after reaching double figures for the season.

The striker’s brace in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Wick Academy took Hunter to 10 goals in all competitions.

But the 29-year-old has loftier targets in the second half of the campaign.

Hunter said: “I had quite a slow start, I would have liked to start the season better, but you never know how things will go.

“Having scored 10 that’s probably about par, I would like more but I’ll try to kick on in the second half of the season.

“If I can put a good run of form together I’d be aiming to reach 20, but I haven’t set any targets.

“Even if I was to reach 20 I’d want more, but that’s natural being a striker.”

Posted by Huntly Football Club on Saturday, 3 December 2022

At the weekend Hunter also felt the benefit of playing alongside Angus Grant up front.

It was the first time the pair had started together with Grant having been out with a knee injury for the majority of Hunter’s time at Christie Park.

He added: “It was good to play alongside Angus, it means your starting position is a little bit different and you’ve got somebody closer to you to link play with.

“I really enjoyed it on Saturday and it worked out well overall.”

Key run on the horizon

Huntly’s win over Wick lifted them to ninth in the Breedon Highland League table.

This weekend Allan Hale’s side face seventh-placed Rothes before meeting Forres Mechanics (eighth), Keith (10th) twice over the festive period and Turriff United (11th).

Hunter believes the upcoming fixtures could be crucial in determining where the Black and Golds finish come the end of the campaign.

He said: “We want to try to put a run together and the next five games are massive in terms of where we can finish.

“We’re playing games against teams just above us and just below us.

“It’s not a definitive run but I think these games will go a long way in terms of where we finish.

“If you want to be pushing to be in the top half or higher these games are important.”

  • Elsewhere in the Highland League Fraserburgh have secured midfielder Logan Watt on a contract extension until the summer of 2024.

    Watt has made 55 appearances and scored nine times for the Broch since his debut in July 2019.

