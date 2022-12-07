Huntly’s Andy Hunter aiming to push on after reaching double figures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Hunter is aiming to continue his goalscoring form for Huntly after reaching double figures for the season.

The striker’s brace in Saturday’s 5-2 win against Wick Academy took Hunter to 10 goals in all competitions.

But the 29-year-old has loftier targets in the second half of the campaign.

Hunter said: “I had quite a slow start, I would have liked to start the season better, but you never know how things will go.

“Having scored 10 that’s probably about par, I would like more but I’ll try to kick on in the second half of the season.

“If I can put a good run of form together I’d be aiming to reach 20, but I haven’t set any targets.

“Even if I was to reach 20 I’d want more, but that’s natural being a striker.”

At the weekend Hunter also felt the benefit of playing alongside Angus Grant up front.

It was the first time the pair had started together with Grant having been out with a knee injury for the majority of Hunter’s time at Christie Park.

He added: “It was good to play alongside Angus, it means your starting position is a little bit different and you’ve got somebody closer to you to link play with.

“I really enjoyed it on Saturday and it worked out well overall.”

Key run on the horizon

Huntly’s win over Wick lifted them to ninth in the Breedon Highland League table.

This weekend Allan Hale’s side face seventh-placed Rothes before meeting Forres Mechanics (eighth), Keith (10th) twice over the festive period and Turriff United (11th).

Hunter believes the upcoming fixtures could be crucial in determining where the Black and Golds finish come the end of the campaign.

He said: “We want to try to put a run together and the next five games are massive in terms of where we can finish.

“We’re playing games against teams just above us and just below us.

“It’s not a definitive run but I think these games will go a long way in terms of where we finish.

“If you want to be pushing to be in the top half or higher these games are important.”

Elsewhere in the Highland League Fraserburgh have secured midfielder Logan Watt on a contract extension until the summer of 2024. Watt has made 55 appearances and scored nine times for the Broch since his debut in July 2019.