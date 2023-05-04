Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win

The 11-strong syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have gone public after scooping the prize in February.

By Laura Devlin
The group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
The group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Staff at a Montrose garage have spoken about the moment they found out they had scooped £1 million in the EuroMillions – saying they initially thought it was a joke.

The 11-strong syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd scooped theprize in February after playing the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker online.

Going public for the first time, Lesley Forsyth – whose husband Arthur is the syndicate leader – said she thought they were being scammed when she was first told how much they had won.

She said: “For some reason we both had woken around 4am and Arthur went on his phone and saw on his email there was news about our National Lottery ticket.

The syndicate scopped £1m in February. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“He clicked through to the National Lottery website to discover we had won £2.80.

“There was then another message saying congratulations and when he clicked through to the lottery page on that, he just started shouting, ‘Oh my goodness, our syndicate has won £1 million’.

“My first words to that were, ‘It’s bound to be a scam.'”

‘You never think it will happen to you’

Lesley, who supports the day to day running of the garage, said she is still trying to wrap her head around the win – which was first revealed in The Courier.

But despite the shock, the 56-year-old is already making plans on how to spend her winnings.

She said: “I think the news is still sinking in, you hear people winning all the time but you never think it will happen to you – a garage business in Montrose.

“We have been doing the syndicate for 23 years.

“Arthur and I have upgraded our motorhome, there are garden makeovers being done, holidays – just everything.”

The group celebrating for the cameras. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson .

Office manager Cheryl Milne, who has worked for the garage for 12 years, was one of the first people to be told of the win by Lesley and Arthur.

She said: “In the morning of the day we won, Arthur phoned me asking to go down to their house.

“I thought I was picking him up for work but they invited me in, sat me down and said they had good news – it was a very good day.”

She added: “I’m planning on doing up my bathroom and spare room.

“Then I’m thinking of going on a big holiday, I don’t know where though.

“I feel you always have ideas of what to do if you won the lottery but when it actually happens, you don’t where to start.”

Meet the overnight millionaires from Aberdeenshire and Moray over the years

