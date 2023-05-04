Caley Thistle fans react with fury to Scottish Cup final kick-off time switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fans react with fury to Scottish Cup final kick-off time switch

Highland fans have been left with a transport nightmare for next month's Inverness v Celtic showpiece, and have labelled the SFA's decision "ludicrous", "totally uncaring" and a whole lot more...

By Ryan Cryle
Inverness fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock
Inverness fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock

Caley Thistle – and Scottish Cup final rivals Celtic – have hit out at the decision to schedule the June 3 showpiece for 5.30pm. But what do Inverness supporters, now facing travel hell, make of the SFA’s announcement?

The Highlanders reached their first national final in eight years when they overcame 3-0 in the last-four last weekend, but excitement over their return to Hampden for the final next month has been tempered by the kick-off time decision.

It is understood the governing body have switched the kick-off time at the behest of their broadcast partners, namely the BBC and Viaplay Sports, and due to concerns over a clash with the English FA Cup final – which unlike the Scottish Cup final will retain its traditional Saturday 3pm slot.

Caley Thistle said they were “very disappointed” with the final being shifted, with their pleas to the SFA beaks not to move the game falling on deaf ears. 

Billy McKay celebrates after scoring Caley Thistle’s third against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock

A club statement added: “It is certainly not in the interest of both sets of fans and as we know, our own supporters will be greatly inconvenienced by the travel challenges they now face.”

Inverness have been allocated 10,000 tickets for the cup final clash with the Hoops (who also hit out at the change to the kick-off time), but their ability to sell those briefs will now hinge of fans finding ways to get to Glasgow and back around Saturday evening public transport obstacles.

The last train for the Highlands leaves Glasgow at 7.37pm on the day of the game.

The last Megabus departs at 7.10pm, with the last Citylink bus leaving at 8pm, meaning if the game goes to extra-time/penalties, Caley Thistle fans relying on these options will be stranded if they choose to stay until the trophy winners are known.

Caley Thistle supporters incensed with SFA, broadcaster, and even own club over ‘crazy’ kick-off time

Naturally, the SFA blazers’ decision to change the kick-off time has gone down like a lead balloon among Inverness supporters – with hundreds of social media comments under posts linking to Caley Thistle’s club statement.

Jack Waddington asked how the governing body would be helping Caley Jags fans attend the showpiece at the new time (although other social media users pointed out his inclusion of Celtic in his angry message was perhaps misplaced):

David Hogg labelled the change to the kick-off time “ludicrous” and “totally uncaring” of Highland fans, a view shared by the majority:

Matt Smith, on Facebook, said: “Fans can not possibly make the last train home at 7.37pm unless they were to miss the second half.

“So you’re relying on your own transport, supporters buses or the off chance that maybe Scotrail runs a special train.

“It’s profiteering, it’s to avoid clashing with another nation’s cup final and greatly favours the central belt team (again).

“This is totally unacceptable.”

This social media user backed Inverness’ club statement hitting out at the SFA:

Others slammed the broadcasters themselves:

On Facebook, Don Campbell was of the view the two clubs involved in the final, and their fans, should force the Hampden suits to switch the kick-off time back by refusing to take part in the game otherwise.

Although he also admitted this is unlikely to be their approach in response to the decision by the SFA blazerati.

He said: “I applaud our stance and I’m unsurprised to hear it has fallen on deaf ears.

“The only way to make a statement is for both clubs to refuse to play OR both sets of fans to boycott. No fans, no football.

“But nothing will happen, so nothing will change.”

Perhaps the most depressing comment of all was Karen Archer suggesting her family’s trip to the final was now in jeopardy due to the transport problems created, saying: “Who does this KO actually work for? No-one north of Perth anyway.

“We had planned to take the train this time rather than drive and give the kids a special day out, but we would miss the last train home!

“I thought football was on a drive to be sustainable by encouraging fans to use public transport to get to games? No chance of that here!

“This time works for no-one, especially families. I am disgusted by the SFA.”

Some fans felt Caley Thistle should have pushed the governing body harder over changing the kick-off time for the final and continued their fight to keep the game at 3pm.

Liz MacRae said: “Very disappointed with that lacklustre statement. Let’s just roll over, no fight. So as you can’t change time of KO, what will you be doing to help fans. A Scotrail train, more buses???”

Read Paul Third’s take on the Scottish Cup kick-off time debacle here:

Paul Third: Scottish football paying a heavy price for selling itself short to TV, just ask Caley Thistle fans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]