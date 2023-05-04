Caley Thistle fans react with fury to Scottish Cup final kick-off time switch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle – and Scottish Cup final rivals Celtic – have hit out at the decision to schedule the June 3 showpiece for 5.30pm. But what do Inverness supporters, now facing travel hell, make of the SFA’s announcement?

The Highlanders reached their first national final in eight years when they overcame 3-0 in the last-four last weekend, but excitement over their return to Hampden for the final next month has been tempered by the kick-off time decision.

It is understood the governing body have switched the kick-off time at the behest of their broadcast partners, namely the BBC and Viaplay Sports, and due to concerns over a clash with the English FA Cup final – which unlike the Scottish Cup final will retain its traditional Saturday 3pm slot.

Caley Thistle said they were “very disappointed” with the final being shifted, with their pleas to the SFA beaks not to move the game falling on deaf ears.

A club statement added: “It is certainly not in the interest of both sets of fans and as we know, our own supporters will be greatly inconvenienced by the travel challenges they now face.”

Inverness have been allocated 10,000 tickets for the cup final clash with the Hoops (who also hit out at the change to the kick-off time), but their ability to sell those briefs will now hinge of fans finding ways to get to Glasgow and back around Saturday evening public transport obstacles.

The last train for the Highlands leaves Glasgow at 7.37pm on the day of the game.

The last Megabus departs at 7.10pm, with the last Citylink bus leaving at 8pm, meaning if the game goes to extra-time/penalties, Caley Thistle fans relying on these options will be stranded if they choose to stay until the trophy winners are known.

Caley Thistle supporters incensed with SFA, broadcaster, and even own club over ‘crazy’ kick-off time

Naturally, the SFA blazers’ decision to change the kick-off time has gone down like a lead balloon among Inverness supporters – with hundreds of social media comments under posts linking to Caley Thistle’s club statement.

Jack Waddington asked how the governing body would be helping Caley Jags fans attend the showpiece at the new time (although other social media users pointed out his inclusion of Celtic in his angry message was perhaps misplaced):

Not Celtic's fault. They oppose the kick-off time too. Direct your ire at the SFA. This is their doing, caving in to the broadcasters as usual. — Cameron McNeish (@CameronMcNeish) May 3, 2023

David Hogg labelled the change to the kick-off time “ludicrous” and “totally uncaring” of Highland fans, a view shared by the majority:

Yet another ludicrous decision following the early semi- final kick off time!! Just wondering what else the totally uncaring #SFA can think up to make it even more difficult for the #Inverness fans.🫣👎 https://t.co/ltYYmp45Lb — David Hogg (@DavidHogg14) May 4, 2023

Matt Smith, on Facebook, said: “Fans can not possibly make the last train home at 7.37pm unless they were to miss the second half.

“So you’re relying on your own transport, supporters buses or the off chance that maybe Scotrail runs a special train.

“It’s profiteering, it’s to avoid clashing with another nation’s cup final and greatly favours the central belt team (again).

“This is totally unacceptable.”

This social media user backed Inverness’ club statement hitting out at the SFA:

Well said ICT. Absolutely crazy decision by SFA. Once again playing into the hands of Central Belt teams 🤷🏻‍♂️ — David Pirie (@david_pirie) May 3, 2023

Others slammed the broadcasters themselves:

Last train @ 19.37 bus 19.07

Also cruise ship in Invergordon, so limited coaches for hire. @sfa & @ViaplaySportsUK no thought for Highlands fans — Stuart ramsay (@highlandsigar) May 3, 2023

On Facebook, Don Campbell was of the view the two clubs involved in the final, and their fans, should force the Hampden suits to switch the kick-off time back by refusing to take part in the game otherwise.

Although he also admitted this is unlikely to be their approach in response to the decision by the SFA blazerati.

He said: “I applaud our stance and I’m unsurprised to hear it has fallen on deaf ears.

“The only way to make a statement is for both clubs to refuse to play OR both sets of fans to boycott. No fans, no football.

“But nothing will happen, so nothing will change.”

Perhaps the most depressing comment of all was Karen Archer suggesting her family’s trip to the final was now in jeopardy due to the transport problems created, saying: “Who does this KO actually work for? No-one north of Perth anyway.

“We had planned to take the train this time rather than drive and give the kids a special day out, but we would miss the last train home!

“I thought football was on a drive to be sustainable by encouraging fans to use public transport to get to games? No chance of that here!

“This time works for no-one, especially families. I am disgusted by the SFA.”

Some fans felt Caley Thistle should have pushed the governing body harder over changing the kick-off time for the final and continued their fight to keep the game at 3pm.

Liz MacRae said: “Very disappointed with that lacklustre statement. Let’s just roll over, no fight. So as you can’t change time of KO, what will you be doing to help fans. A Scotrail train, more buses???”

